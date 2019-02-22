What’s got your Gut?

We all have a gut.

No, we’re not talking about the little pouch we get after scarfing down a full plate of food or the bit of a belly we may grow thanks to craft beer. We mean the gastrointestinal tract that houses about 100 trillion complex bacteria and microorganisms.

Fad diets and health trends have come and gone, but recently the gut has been a highly discussed topic at the dinner table – microbiomes, bacteria and leaky stomach linings? Yum! Perhaps, a change in lifestyle, however, is more beneficial than most common diets, because of its concentration on helping you feel healthy on the inside.

“Within the last several years we have learned that gut health plays a significant role in overall wellness,” says Stephanie Vandergriff, New Albany registered dietitian.

Every day 70 million people experience digestive issues ranging from irritable bowel syndrome, abdominal pain, diarrhea and more. The symptoms of gastrointestinal distress are uncomfortable, painful and some consider it all too embarrassing to openly discuss.

Common signs that a gut is in disarray can oftentimes be overlooked or ignored, but it’s important to recognize the symptoms.

Stomach issues

Obviously, one clear red flag is an upset stomach with disturbances like gas, bloating, constipation, heartburn and diarrhea.

Weight changes

Drastic change in weight, whether it’s unintentional weight gain or loss, should always be looked at seriously. Weight loss may mean that you have an intestinal bacterial overgrowth, while weight gain may be caused by insulin resistance.

Insomnia or fatigue

The gut produces 90 percent of your body’s serotonin, a neurotransmitter that promotes mood boosters and regulates your sleep patterns. If you have gut damage, your ability to sleep through the night may be impaired and lead to full-out exhaustion.

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to heal a “sick” gut.

“With so much evidence and emphasis on digestive health, we will continue to see more brands and products appearing on supermarket shelves, boasting their ‘gut healthy’ benefits,” says Vandergriff.

As of 2018, the supplemental probiotic market was valued at approximately $40.09 billion and is expected to generate a whopping revenue of $65.87 billion by the 2024 according to Zion Market Research. Consumers are purchasing supplements because of the fantastic claims that taking them will heal any digestive ailment you’re experiencing.

“Probiotics in supplement forms have been shown in numerous studies to improve gut health, however, it is important to note that not all probiotics are equally effective,” Vandergriff says.

She urges those interested in taking supplements to consult with a physician first.

Vandergriff also insists that while some “gut healthy” products may be beneficial, the most effective treatments don’t need a label. Unprocessed, whole foods like vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, beans and high-quality proteins all benefit a well-rounded digestive system. Even better, probiotic-rich foods specifically target the good bacteria in your gut.

“Foods like kimchi, kombucha, and unpasteurized sauerkraut or pickles are a great way to boost gut health,” Vandergriff says. “Similarly, foods high in prebiotics like asparagus, unripe bananas, cabbage, garlic and onions are also beneficial.”

Because of its skyrocketing popularity and concern, many new studies and findings have been released about the microbiome. One of the most astounding studies published in the scientific journal Cell found that probiotic supplements people take to create a healthy gut environment, though beneficial, don’t actually end up in the gut.

Trends and myths addressed by registered dietitian, Stephanie Vandergriff

Apple cider vinegar

“Apple cider vinegar has generated quite a lot of talk. Unfortunately, the scientific literature does not support many of the claims and it certainly is not a panacea. However, it does seem to be effective for some individuals, but the evidence at this point is mostly anecdotal.”

Ginger

“While ginger has long been used to soothe upset stomachs, the latest craze of ginger shots may not be the best way to go about healing your gut. While it is true that ginger has anti-inflammatory and antioxidative stress effects, a small shot is not likely to have a substantial enough effect to cure an ongoing gut issue, especially if poor diet and lifestyle habits are not addressed.”

Lemon water

“Adding a slice of lemon to your water is likely to do nothing for your gut. However, if you’re juicing a whole lemon, you can promote better gut health by feeding the good bacteria the pectin fiber found in the rind and pulp.”

Turmeric shots

“Turmeric, like ginger, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it a worthwhile addition to the diet when used to spice up our food. However, turmeric shots may not be a suitable standalone therapy to heal your gut.”

What goes on in your gut is important, regardless of the unpopular verbiage used to describe bacteria and digestive issues. Consult your physician and have an open conversation about what you can do to achieve your healthiest lifestyle.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.