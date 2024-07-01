We've come a long way

I began my competitive running career when I participated in my first marathon in August, 1971 in Central Park. I remember the experience as if it happened yesterday. It was 90 degrees, humid, and I had very little to drink during the entire 26.2 miles. Only 13 runners took their places at the starting line. Around three hours and 45 minutes hours after the start of the race, I approached the final yards and sprinted across the finish line ahead of the runner catching up to me. My competitive nature led to my resolve that I would not succumb to another runner. Upon finishing, the person I just beat yelled to the small group at the finish line to get me water and summoned another volunteer to wrap a cold towel around my neck to help me cool down. This good samaritan turned out to be Fred Lebow, the Father of the NYC Marathon. Fortunately I did not suffer any serious health consequences from running 26 miles in 90 degree temperature while drinking less than a few cups of water. After all, stopping to drink during competition would cause my finish time to suffer. To this day, I do not know how my ignorance regarding the importance of hydration did not result in dire consequences.

When I read Jane Dimel’s story, “Health or High Water,” the importance of hydration, especially my experience of 53 years ago came to light. We certainly have come a long way since my early days, albeit naivety about the importance of consuming adequate amounts of fluids. Today, practice based upon science dictates that endurance events not be conducted under certain climate conditions such as unusually elevated temperatures. But more importantly, our knowledge about the significance of hydration to everyday living has been markedly elevated. Dimel’s article highlights the health implications of consuming adequate amounts of fluids.

While so much has been evident lately about the health benefits of keeping hydrated, another trend has evolved over the years, and a positive one at that. Water bottles have gone through an evolution from simple containers to functional and fashionable accessories that reflect individuality. They have also gone from single-use to reusable. Environmental concerns, such as plastic pollution, have factored into this change. Bottles made from stainless steel and BPA-free plastics have also trended and thus promote materials that are more sustainable and safer for health.

As one who has a lifelong commitment to promoting well-being, I have been so pleased to see that water bottle technology is playing a significant role in promoting and maintaining health. We now have water bottles that are self-cleaning and have built-in filtration systems that help purify water while on the go. For those who are fans of the latest technology, smart water bottles are available that can sync with smartphones to track water intake. If you’re like me, often times I forget that it’s time to drink. No problem. We now have water bottles that glow to remind you to take your sips.

Bottom line, keeping hydrated is easier than ever. We certainly have come a long way.