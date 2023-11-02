Ways to stay active and healthy in your work or home office

As the workplace evolves with innovative trends, and employees and their employers focus more on health and wellness during the workday, cubicles are becoming less prominent – and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Technologies like standing desks and ergonomic keyboards are ubiquitous with workplace health, but there is – and should be – much more to incorporating activity throughout the workday.

Keeping the body focused mentally and physically while working in an office or remotely takes some out-of-the-box thinking, but allows for more freedom and time to focus on well-being. And it helps you feel more refreshed and less burnt out at the end of even the longest days. It’s not just great for your mental health, but your physical health, too.

According to an article published by the National Center of Biotechnology Information, extensive periods of sedentary behavior can cause adverse effects on the health of office workers. Sedentary lifestyles lead to increased likelihood of developing diseases like obesity, diabetes and various forms of cancer.

Activity During your Nine to Five

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asserts that adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week. Between long work days, keeping the house in order and finding time to sleep, that may seem daunting, but with new technology that fits right under any office desk, 30 minutes a day is a no-brainer.

Under desk bikes and ellipticals are innovations that allow you to get your heart rate up, even

during a conference call or while responding to an email.

The Cubii Move Exercise Machine is a compact elliptical designed to be used while seated. The Cubii Total Body+ allows for low-impact cardio during conference calls followed by a light upper body workout during lunch break with its ergonomic pulley system.

For those who prefer walking over cycling, there are better options than to balance your laptop on the old treadmill in the corner of the basement. You can find compact walking treadmills that pair perfectly with a standing desk even on Amazon, and fold up to fit under the couch when it’s not in use.

Sanitation System

Another part of being healthy at work is staying clean and tidy. That doesn’t only mean cleaning up the stacks of paper and old coffee mugs, it also means breathing in clean air. So, leave it to your lamp.

The OttLite Sanitizing Pro LED Desk Lamp with UVC Air Purifier is designed to break down bacteria and viruses on desk spaces or cubicles while also reducing eye strain by 51 percent.

This desk lamp contains a replaceable HEPA Air Filter that traps pollen, mold spores, pet dander and dust mites as small as .3 microns. It sanitizes your phone, desk and office while you go about your day.

Ease the Eyes

You don’t have to be a health expert to know that light has a major impact on your mental health. And that means ditching the fluorescent and blue lights – or doing your best to avoid them.

Our circadian rhythm can be massively impacted simply by the light around us. To maximize productivity during the day and healthy rest at night, maximize natural light and bring in those sunny rays – even if they don’t come from the sun itself.

Another article published by the National Center of Biotechnology Information highlights the importance of light and how it impacts visual performance, mood and ability to have good sleep.

Companies like Lutron and Philips are partnering with other organizations to illuminate workplaces in flexible and customizable ways. Philips works with Interact Office to use light to enhance employees’ engagement and wellbeing. It offers a lighting system focused on scene management that is customizable through a smartphone app.

Scene management functions across the entire office, or whatever workroom, are connected through LED luminaires, which in turn are controlled remotely via software. This allows exposure to vibrant lighting during dark hours of the day.

While technology can help us encourage healthy habits, technology can’t replace the tried-and-true methods of staying healthy, which is to say staying active, getting outside, eating healthful foods, building a strong community and lifelong learning. Luckily, living in New Albany offers easy access to all those activities.

However, when it’s time to sit down at your desk and get the job done, workspace innovations can enhance employees’ health and allow them more freedom to stay fit even during the work day.

Grady Libertini is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.