Veganuary 2021

January is the month of trying new things. It’s the time for resolutions and new goals, making it the perfect time for Veganuary.

Veganuary began in 2014 as means of encouraging more than one million people in 192 countries to try the vegan lifestyle for the month of January. Thanks to this, the number of vegans increased by 600% in the U.S. from 2014-2017.

Five reasons to go vegan:

May reduce risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease

Can improve mood

Helps reduce animal cruelty

Can promote healthier skin

Promotes less deforestation, smaller water footprint and is more sustainable

Supplements vegans should take:

Vitamin B12

Omega-3 fatty acids

Iron

Calcium

Zinc

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Vegan Mac and Cheese

Recipe courtesy of Cookie + kate

Ingredients

8 ounces whole grain elbow macaroni

1 head broccoli florets, cut into small bites

1.5 Tbsp. avocado oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 cup peeled and grated russet potato

3 cloves garlic, minced

0.5 tsp. garlic powder

0.5 tsp. dry mustard powder

0.5 tsp. fine sea salt

2⁄3 cup raw cashews

1 cup water

0.25 cup nutritional yeast

2-3 tsp. apple cider vinegar

Directions