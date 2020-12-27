Veganuary 2021

January is the month of trying new things. It’s the time for resolutions and new goals, making it the perfect time for Veganuary.
Veganuary began in 2014 as means of encouraging more than one million people in 192 countries to try the vegan lifestyle for the month of January. Thanks to this, the number of vegans increased by 600% in the U.S. from 2014-2017.
Five reasons to go vegan:
- May reduce risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease
- Can improve mood
- Helps reduce animal cruelty
- Can promote healthier skin
- Promotes less deforestation, smaller water footprint and is more sustainable
Supplements vegans should take:
- Vitamin B12
- Omega-3 fatty acids
- Iron
- Calcium
- Zinc
Vegan Mac and Cheese
Recipe courtesy of Cookie + kate
Ingredients
- 8 ounces whole grain elbow macaroni
- 1 head broccoli florets, cut into small bites
- 1.5 Tbsp. avocado oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- 1 cup peeled and grated russet potato
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 0.5 tsp. garlic powder
- 0.5 tsp. dry mustard powder
- 0.5 tsp. fine sea salt
- 2⁄3 cup raw cashews
- 1 cup water
- 0.25 cup nutritional yeast
- 2-3 tsp. apple cider vinegar
Directions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil for the pasta.
- Cook according to package instructions. Stir broccoli into pot. Drain, and transfer the contents into a large serving bowl.
- In a medium saucepan warm the oil over medium heat.
- Add onion and salt and cook until onions are tender. Add grated potato, garlic, garlic powder, onion powder, mustard powder and salt. Stir to combine for about two minutes.
- Add cashews and water. Stir to combine. Let the mixture come to a simmer, stirring frequently until potatoes are completely tender and cooked through, about eight minutes.
- Pour the mixture into a blender and add the nutritional yeast and two teaspoons of vinegar. Blend the mixture until completely smooth. If it’s not blended, add water in quarter-cup increments.
- Pour the sauce into the bowl of pasta and stir well until combined.