Urban Zen is growing in New Albany

Overwhelmed, overstressed, overcommitted.

In our fast-paced lives, littered with never-ending to-do lists, cajoled by constant texts and nagging emails, we may find it difficult to slow down, breathe, relax and enjoy the present moment.

Our culture promotes packed schedules – we wear our busy lives like badges of achievement.

If you’re looking for something to help you slow down, pause and regain your center, integrative wellness practices may provide this opportunity. Integrative wellness focuses on whole-person health: physical, emotional, mental, social, spiritual and environmental influences that affect well-being.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, the federal agency for scientific research on the usefulness and safety of integrative health practices, defines integrative health as holistic and patient-focused; the marriage of conventional and complementary approaches aimed at treating the whole person.

There is growing evidence to support the many benefits of integrative wellness therapies and mind-body practices such as yoga and meditation, acupuncture, tai chi, breathing techniques, reiki, reflexology, and others.

As the use of integrative wellness practices expands to the mainstream, research is being conducted to examine and document the efficacy of such practices. For example, NCCIH researchers are currently studying the benefits of yoga and tai chi to relieve symptoms in cancer patients and survivors.

The Mayo Clinic credits yoga as a means to reduce stress and lower blood pressure, as well as a way to manage and alleviate chronic conditions such as depression, pain, anxiety and insomnia.

The National Institutes of Health documents extensive evidence suggesting meditation may reduce blood pressure and ease symptoms of anxiety, depression and insomnia, as well as manage symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and flare ups in people who have had ulcerative colitis.

Recognizing the many benefits of integrative wellness practices, and as part of its mission of creating a culture of health, Healthy New Albany is developing comprehensive wellness initiatives that support total health and well-being.

Recently accredited by Yoga Alliance, the HNA School of Yoga and Integrative Wellness, which is led by Lori Bower, director of integrative wellness at Healthy New Albany, provides comprehensive educational programs to people of all ages for a holistic approach to health and healing. Urban Zen Integrative Therapy is an integral part of the wellness program.

With mentorship from Rodney Yee and Colleen Saidman Yee, two of the most revered international yoga teachers, and under Bower’s leadership, Urban Zen combines Eastern healing techniques with Western medicine and is centered on five core healing modalities including yoga, reiki, essential oil therapy, nutrition and contemplative care.

“Every port needs a lighthouse. Lori is the beam for New Albany that will share the Urban Zen light of knowledge.” – Rodney Yee

In October 2019, Healthy New Albany hosted its first Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Level 1 Training. Students participated in a week-long course that provided a complete set of tools to modulate and alleviate stress, discomfort, anxiety and exhaustion. Having completed this training, students will advance to Urban Zen Level 2 training where they become certified as Urban Zen integrative therapists.

Abbey Brooks

The integrative programs offered at Healthy New Albany is changing lives. Participation in the I Am Thriving program, an eight-week experience to empower cancer survivors, has demonstrated firsthand the healing benefits of yoga, meditation and Urban Zen. There, cancer survivors come together to share and learn about living healthy, flourishing lives after cancer.

Evey Moore, a member of the I Am Thriving program, recounts her intimate story of being broken in mind, body and spirit. She says she learned about Healthy New Albany from a friend, and calls the recommendation a miracle.

Evey says her life was forever changed after an integrative wellness retreat.

“After a year of pain and fear, it was the perfect day to reflect on the fact that I was still here. Lori changed my entire life and I realized, if I could take one day for myself, why couldn't I take more?”

Evey continued taking weekly integrative classes and slowly began to heal.

“I learned to appreciate every day,” she says. “I learned to journal, pray and meditate. I learned about yoga and most importantly, I found joy, peace and happiness. I became empowered. I learned to appreciate my body. I learned that I was worthy and that I was enough. I learned to live.”

The New Albany Food Pantry, a part of Healthy New Albany, has also offered integrative practices to shoppers at the pantry. A team of experienced reiki practitioners visited the pantry and offered reiki to pantry clients who wanted to pause for a moment after gathering their groceries. The clients were open and receptive to the practice and reported feeling calmer and appreciative of the opportunity.

Lori Bower shares her gifts selflessly, and through her teachings, helps transforms others’ futures.

“Lori absolutely changed my life,” says student Christy Arenschield.

Since participating in many of the integrative classes and retreats, Arenschield says she is a calmer, happier and better person because she learned that in order to take care of others, she must first take care of herself.

Another student shares her experience of being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and how she discovered the integrative practices at Healthy New Albany thanks to a friend’s recommendation. With deep appreciation, she shares that the classes help her find balance, relax more, and teach her to focus on self-care.

As part of your individual journey to wellness, Healthy New Albany welcomes you to experience some of the integrative wellness offerings in 2020. Here’s to a year filled with fewer texts, more breaths and an abundance of happiness!

Angela Douglas is the director of operations at Healthy New Albany. Feedback welcome at angeladouglashna@gmail.com.