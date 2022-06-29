Tracing the truth on common diet and exercise beliefs

When it comes to diet and exercise advice, there are many beliefs, habits and even expressions that one might frequently hear – but how much can be believed?

It’s not uncommon for even our longest-held health beliefs to trace back to misleading or deceiving ideas about what is and isn’t good for us. Kristina Jenny, who has been a registered dietitian for the last 30 years, says she’s encountered a number of clients with dietary concerns that are actually rooted in health myths.

Jenny and Samantha Cochrane, a registered dietetic nutritionist at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, share five common health myths and the reality behind them.

Eating before working out is harmful – Myth

It’s the opposite, according to Cochrane.

“There’s really good information to say that actually eating a snack that might have some readily available carbohydrates can actually really fuel your workout,” she says.

Just pay attention to how foods make you feel, she says. Simple carbohydrates like a banana, granola bar or sports drink are easier on the digestive system.

Everyone should cut carbs – Myth

While individuals may associate carbs with unhealthfulness, Jenny says that carbs are essential to an individual’s diet and can take the form of healthful grains, fruit and vegetables.

“Carbs have gotten a really bad rap,” she says. “Carbs are what our muscles use to work. We use food for energy and for inflating our tissues and building our muscles.”

Sugar is unhealthful – Myth

It’s important to pay attention to the type and the amount, Cochrane says. Sugars naturally occurring in whole foods are OK.

When eaten in small amounts, added sugars aren’t harmful either. Check the nutrition facts to know how much has been added, versus occurs naturally in the food.

Milk is the best – or only – source of calcium – Myth

“There are lots of different forms that calcium can come in, from kale to broccoli,” Jenny says. “Calcium does all sorts of things to help build our bones. Milk is not necessarily the best source of calcium.”

Water causes bloating and weight gain – Myth

“When I talk to people about maintaining a healthy weight or just good overall health and nutrition, water is a huge part of that conversation,” Cochrane says.

Sixty-four ounces is a good daily threshold for most people to target, while more is required depending on your exercise regime, she says. Most importantly, drinking consistently through the day is the most healthful way to hydrate.

Your plate should have variety – Truth

Despite all the myths, there are still some commonly held truths, such as ensuring plates are filled with a variety of nutritionally balanced and colorful foods.

“People (often ask), ‘When they say, eat a variety, what does that mean?’” Jenny says. “We get a lot of our nutrients from color. So, make sure your plate is colorful. Because if it’s colorful, then it’s got really good nutrients in it.”

