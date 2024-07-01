Tips from a design consultant to improve mental health

In a project completed by Dave Fox Remodeling in 2023, a New Albany family of five was looking to expand their tight mudroom and laundry room for better functionality.

“It was a larger family… they just needed more space and all of the clutter was causing a lot of stress. Trying to be more organized to reduce that stress was a big part of this project,” Design Consultant Jennifer Zipfel says.

Working with Zipfel, the family made deliberate changes to their home to optimize organization and functionality, while creating a cozy interior.

Colors

Choosing a paint color may warrant more deliberation than just personal preference. According to Mental Health America, “color theory suggests that specific colors and their frequencies have a physiological and psychological impact on your feelings and

behavior. For example, a stressed or angry person might expose themselves to the color blue to calm down and lower their heart rate, while a person with depression may look at reds and yellows to increase their energy.”

Shades of cool blues, greens and purples are often interpreted as calming, and are typically used in spaces meant for relaxation, such as bedrooms or at-home offices. Accenting your home with cool tones in spaces such as kitchens or living rooms can help tie in grounding surroundings to busy spaces, especially against white or gray walls.

Lighting

Since storage is a major focus for most pantries, lighting is not always the first thought, which Zipfel says can be a missed opportunity.

“A lot of people believe that pantries don’t need windows, like there’s just no point where they are seen like closets. But, as a designer, I’m a big advocate for that natural light in those spaces. Even if it’s just a 12 by 12-inch window,” Zipfel says.

A window can make the difference between a stuffy and a comfortable room. Brightening a space up with a window can be the small decision that uplifts your mood and helps bring in more Vitamin D.

Researchers at The Polytechnic University of Milan found that, “exposure to natural light also contributed to better mental health. Examining the depression outcomes, negative impacts were produced by circadian misalignment, irrespective of total time spent asleep.”

Mindfulness

A house full of clutter can be overwhelming and taking on a full-home renovation to get rid of clutter can temporarily make things worse. By taking time before the remodeling begins to make conscious choices about what to keep and what to discard can help the process go smoothly.

If you have trouble letting go of the memories associated with items, pick them up. Hold them and, for a moment, think about what purpose they serve in your home. Or, simply take a picture of the item before letting it go.

Decluttering doesn’t always have to mean throwing things away. Donating clothes and items to second-hand stores can be an easy way to clean up your space. Knowing that your discarded items are going to another home may also bring peace of mind.

Air and Dust

A safe remodel is a good remodel. Renovations rarely end with aesthetics, and many projects create dust.

“We make sure we’re doing things like using HEPA vacuum filters and lead paint containment,” Zipfel says. “We are a remodeler that’s big on (health safety standards) for the client's well-being while we’re doing remodels.”

According to the nonprofit organization Mental Health America, “good air quality can raise oxygen levels in your brain, boosting mood and focus. It’s also associated with reducing the effect of stress hormones and promoting better sleep.”

If you’re taking embarking on a home renovation, be sure to take appropriate precautions such as utilizing an air purification system, keeping windows open and using ventilator masks.

Mary Nader is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mnader@cityscenemediagroup.com.