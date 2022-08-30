Abbey Brooks

Having a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, best-selling author and wellness guru visit our community provides the perfect opportunity to reflect on our own wellbeing. The last three years seem to have been more difficult than most. In the face of such difficulties – feeling frustrated with our daily struggles globally, locally or within our own families – we learn through teachers such as Deepak Chopra that there are tools and methods we can use to cultivate a sense of peace and wellbeing. In fact, we can become a source of peace and goodwill in our troubled world simply by taking good care of our own wellbeing mentally, physically, spiritually, socially and emotionally.

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass; it’s about learning to dance in the rain.” -Vivian Greene

There are many simple methods available to help us care for our wellbeing. One simple tool is cultivating self-appreciation. While giving to others may be easy for many, cultivating care for oneself might be more difficult. By taking good care of our own wellbeing, we can manage and overcome difficulties to create peace, joy and happiness for both ourselves and others.

Meditation is just one way to cultivate this feeling of warmth toward yourself and others. Various reputable studies cite meditation as a powerful tool for cultivating wellbeing. One such meditation is called “Loving-Kindness meditation.” The Sanskrit word maitri means “loving kindness” or “loving care,” and refers to an attitude of friendliness, goodwill and generosity of heart.

Various studies document that such heart-centered practices have a profound effect on the brain and the body, generating a sense of warmth, calm, contentment, gratitude, hope and kindness to ourselves and to others. Meditation is also credited with boosting immunity and increasing gray matter in the brain.

Beginning a meditation practice is simple, and the Loving-Kindness meditation is just one of many. There is nothing required other than a few quiet moments. You can practice anytime and anywhere, sitting, standing or laying down; whatever feels comfortable.

Loving-Kindness meditation is typically four to six phrases. You begin by directing the words to yourself and feeling a sense of kindness toward yourself. Then, you offer the phrases to a loved one, then to a neutral person – or an individual or group that may need it – and then out to the world. Later, if you’re up for a bit of a challenge, you can offer the words to someone that you may not naturally feel kindness toward.

There is no right or wrong way to do this meditation. What’s most important is that you say what feels authentic and real to you. As you say the words feel a sense of calm, ease and kindness radiating from your heart, to yourself or the person or people in your mind. You may add or modify words as you wish. Placing your hands on your heart:

May I be happy May I be healthy May I be peaceful and at ease

May I be filled with loving kindness

Then offering it to the loved one:

May be happy May be health May be peaceful and at ease

May be filled with loving kindness.

And so on.

These practices are powerful ways to create profound shifts in our awareness: They help move us from our head space, to our heart space, bringing us back to center in our hearts where our deepest wisdom resides. Connecting and engaging from this place changes how we move about our day. By practicing these simple techniques, we become more connected, joyful, receptive and kind, allowing us to be out in the world in a more open, loving and compassionate way.

The more we create kindness toward ourselves, the more we can share it with others.

In this spirit we offer this meditation to you: May I be happy, may I be

healthy, may I be peaceful and at ease. May I be filled with loving kindness.

Join us for an in-person meditation with Deepak Chopra on Oct. 18. Details for these and other programs may be found at www.healthynewalbany.org/programs.