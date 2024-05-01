The Physical and Mental Health Benefits of Volunteering

Walking dogs at a local animal shelter, serving food at a soup kitchen, tutoring a student in a school subject: these are some of the many ways people can, and have, volunteered in New Albany.

Volunteers in the area know that helping local people and organizations is commonplace in New Albany, and there’s plenty of data to support this claim.

Six hundred and fifty people volunteered to help Healthy New Albany with various events and programs throughout 2023, according to data collected by the organization’s Volunteer Coordinator Bonnie Cram. Between all the volunteers, more than 9,000 hours of service were logged last year.

While these hours of volunteer work have countless benefits for those being helped, some may not realize there are also many physical and mental health benefits earned by helping your community.

Physical and mental benefits

Even if you are volunteering only a few hours a week or month, that time can improve your overall physical health since it requires being active. It’s also proven to lower stress levels according to Susan Albers, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Lower stress levels can lead to better sleep and overall mood, while also lowering the risk of other health issues. According to the Mayo Clinic, these health issues include physical ailments such as strokes and heart disease, as well as mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety.

Information published by the Arthritis Foundation supports that many volunteers reported that their chronic pain and illnesses were easier to manage with the added movement and engagement that comes with those activities.

Research shows that people who are 55 years or older tend to reap the most benefits from volunteering.

According to a study by Carnegie Mellon University, older adults who volunteer at least 200 hours a year can decrease their risk of high blood pressure by 40 percent.

The risk of mortality of late-middle-aged and older adults who volunteer regularly also decreases by roughly 24 percent, according to a study published by the National Institutes of Health.

An international longitudinal study done in 2017 found that older adults who volunteer are at a far lower risk of developing dementia, with exponential risk decreasing the more they volunteer.

Many of these mental health benefits can be linked to the connections made over time in volunteer spaces, but also the social interactions and memories created.

Seeing the impact

Over the years, Cram has heard countless stories from the volunteers she works with.

“I’m astounded by the number of volunteers,” Cram says. “And everyone walks out of volunteering with a smile.”

One such volunteer is Martha Wood, who started volunteering with Healthy New Albany in the past two years after her husband passed. Feeling stuck at home by herself, Wood wanted to find a way to get out and give back to others, hoping to stay active and improve her mental health.

She currently volunteers at the New Albany Food Pantry helping families shop, and she’s served as a race marshal for many local races. Some of these races have included the Chilly Chili Mile, Winter Wonder 5K and the New Albany Walking Classic®.

Her favorite part of helping at the races is seeing the reactions as people cross the finish line.

“I marshaled once with a children’s walk and that was very enjoyable because of the looks on their faces,” Wood says. “When they go through that finish line, they are so proud of themselves that they walked the length of the race. They were all very enthused and they were so excited and proud. And we cheer them on and applaud them. It’s just rewarding.”

Volunteer experiences like this can also help younger people grow. Take New Albany High School senior Marissa Johnson, who learned leadership skills through her experiences at the pantry.

“Everyone volunteering is at a different place, whether it’s their first time or they volunteer regularly, so it is essential that we all help each other,” Johnson says. “It took some time for me to find the confidence to do so, but becoming familiar with so many parts of the pantry has allowed me to step up when working with others. I’ve felt this shift influence other aspects of my life, from clubs that I run to my softball team.”

It’s not just the personal connections and growth that stick with people, says long-time volunteer Kate Ault-Kinkead, who has been volunteering for almost 18 years, it’s the happiness you bring to yourself and others that can have a lasting impact.

“I think that one of the nicest things about volunteering, is you go there and everyone’s pleased to see you because you’re offering help,” Ault-Kinkead says. “I think that’s the thing to remember is when you go in and help, people are pleased to see you. Just get past your fear of ‘I don’t know where to start’ and go ask someone.”

Ways to Get Involved

There are countless ways to volunteer around your community and Healthy New Albany is always looking for help. With several service lines and programs, here are some of the ways you can get involved and help your local community.

Farmer’s Market - assist with setting up booths, moving boxes for vendors, drop off leftover produce at the pantry

- assist with setting up booths, moving boxes for vendors, drop off leftover produce at the pantry Nourish Classes - help prep food items, assist with serving, clean dishes

- help prep food items, assist with serving, clean dishes Races - assist with set up and/or tear down, act as a course marshal to help encourage participants, set up and tear down tables and booths for vendors

- assist with set up and/or tear down, act as a course marshal to help encourage participants, set up and tear down tables and booths for vendors Nature Classes - help prep activities or handouts, assist Nature Coordinator with lessons, interact with participants

- help prep activities or handouts, assist Nature Coordinator with lessons, interact with participants Food Pantry - aid visitors with shopping and packaging needs, restock shelves ahead of shopping hours and open pantries, pick up donations from local restaurants and businesses

- aid visitors with shopping and packaging needs, restock shelves ahead of shopping hours and open pantries, pick up donations from local restaurants and businesses Community Garden - plant seeds, pull weeds and overall care for garden, water and pick produce

For more information, visit www.healthynewalbany.org

