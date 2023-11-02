Student organizes dance marathon for the Children’s Miracle Network

Abby Worly, a New Albany High School senior, keeps a busy lifestyle between her studies and passion for serving as a captain for her competitive dance team. She doesn’t let her full schedule get in the way of her other passion, however: helping others.

She serves as an ambassador for Read to Succeed, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy for people of all ages. She gathers up gently used or brand-new books and donates them to food pantries, shelters and under-resourced schools. She has helped to donate approximately 50,000 books to various schools, shelters and libraries.

“That was where I found my passion for helping others, which is why I wanted to incorporate that into the dance marathon,” Worly says.

At NAHS, there is a graduation requirement that all seniors must complete, a senior seminar project focused on one area that the student is passionate in to show what they have learned during their tenure at New Albany-Plain Local Schools. Worly wanted to find a project that would not only make a major impact on her community, but that would be fun for all those involved.

“I knew I wanted to do something pretty big that combined my love of three different things, I’m a dancer, myself, and I’ve been dancing since I was 3 years old. So, I wanted to combine my love of dance, as well as philanthropy and I love to help others,” Worly says.

She chose to host a dance marathon to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The three-hour event, held Aug. 13 at the Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, saw an impressive attendance of 200 people.

Worly’s dance marathon had plenty of activities for families to enjoy. There were crafting tables, food vendors, raffles and, of course, dancing. DJ Matt Ryan, who emceed the event, had the music covered.

With the help of her adviser, the Assistant Director of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Foundation Madison Webb, Worly secured more donations for the event.

The dance marathon was Worly’s first experience planning a philanthropic event, and to call it a massive success would be an undersell. Through her senior seminar project, Worly raised $16,500, and every cent will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The dance marathon also included a few patient champion speakers from the hospitals who shared their stories. One patient champion was Danny Krownapple, whose family shared his story – about a nonverbal young boy who has been in and out of the hospital his entire life. Worly says hearing the story was eye-opening, and it gave her a deeper appreciation for life and a greater understanding that we do not always know what someone is going through.

“Danny was at the dance marathon; he’s the sweetest little boy, he runs around, and he’s dancing even though it’s hard for him to know exactly what’s going on, but he looks happy,” Worly says.

While working hard on school and her senior seminar project, Worly also maintains two jobs, one at Playa Bowls smoothie shop and one with DJ Matt Ryan, where she literally gets the party started.

“I am the one on the dance floor leading all the dances like the cupid shuffle and wobble and getting everybody to join in on the dancing,” Worly says.

As her senior year progresses, Worly looks forward to starting college applications and finding a new home for the next four years.

“I would love to go to a Big Ten school. I am really big into school spirit and tailgating before big football games,” Worly says. “I am also really interested in business. So, some type of business management with a crossover of hopefully becoming a realtor or being in the real estate field is something that really interests me.”

She still hopes to keep dance as a part of her life, likely through a club or group on a college campus.

Mike Maynard is an editorial assistant for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.