Squire Patton Boggs senior partner’s journey to the top

Photo by Ray LaVoie

Alex Shumate’s journey to being named the 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Administrative/Regulatory Law in Columbus by The Best Lawyers in America has been anything but easy.

Raised on Principles

Shumate, now senior partner at law firm Squire Patton Boggs, was born in De Kalb, Mississippi. His family moved to Sandusky when he was 2 years old.

“(The move) was really my mother and father wanting to provide better opportunities,” he says. “Back in the ‘50s, the South was segregated, separate but equal. And so my father traveled north to pursue his dream of finding employment that would allow for him to take good care of his family.”

His parents’ goal was for Shumate –along with his brother, Glenn, and sister, Zennie – to have the opportunity to attend and graduate from college. All three of them did.

The principles Shumate’s late parents instilled in him from a young age still resonate. Chief among them are these three, he says: believe in yourself, believe in the value of hard work and believe in God.

“(My parents) emphasized development of your mind, body and soul,” Shumate says. “All three are important, and it’s important to … continue to develop all three.”

Led by Legislation

Shumate’s interest in the law was piqued at an early age.

After they relocated to Sandusky, his family still frequently traveled back to the South for the summers, where Jim Crow laws reigned supreme.

“I remember separate restrooms, drinking fountains, gas stations,” Shumate says. “And then in 1964, with the passage of the Civil Rights Act, I experienced the change.”

Just 14 at the time, Shumate saw his life change – all because of the signing of one document.

“To now be able to travel to the South and have equal access, equal opportunity, was just the reality of the impact of the law,” he says. “It was overwhelming and very impactful.”

After graduating in Sandusky, Shumate made his way to central Ohio, attending Ohio Wesleyan University on a pre-law track, inspired in part by a government and law class he had taken in high school. He recounts his experiences there fondly, citing his parents’ principles as guiding him throughout his undergraduate career.

From there, he received a full scholarship to the University of Akron’s School of Law.

After graduating debt-free, Shumate began his law career in the Ohio Attorney General’s office, eventually becoming chief counsel and deputy of staff to the governor. He was appointed to the esteemed The Ohio State University Board of Trustees by the governor for three separate terms. After working in the attorney general’s office for eight years, he joined Squire Patton Boggs in 1991.

Upon joining the international commercial law firm, Shumate worked his way up, becoming the senior Columbus office partner. He provides strategic and operational guidance in pursuing new business opportunities at a regional, national and international level.

Shumate also provides strategic business counsel to large corporations headquartered in the Midwest, including the J.M. Smucker Company and CyrusOne.

Balancing it All

Beyond Squire Patton Boggs, Shumate is a husband, father, grandfather and fierce advocate for change in the community. He’s served on the OSU Board of Trustees for 23 years, twice as chairman. He sat on four presidential search committees, chairing two of them.

There’s one looming question: How does he do it?

“(Balancing everything) is a challenge,” he says. “I’ve suffered from being overcommitted. It’s a matter of trying to prioritize, focus on what’s important and to constantly be willing to assess.”

He also strives to stay physically in shape at the New Albany Country Club, where he’s been a member for 30 years.

“(Keeping myself in shape) is definitely a daily focus,” Shumate says. “I try to work out every day, not necessarily hard, but I put in the time every day.”

He emphasizes the benefits of walking every day, and is also involved in the One More Rep program at the Country Club. A combination of aerobic exercise with weight training, Shumate

says, has helped keep him on track to work out every day.

His home and community give him comfort as well.

“At home, I refresh, renew and rest,” he says. “That’s important for your health and well-being. You have to get your rest. You work at it. It’s a constant challenge.”

He says a good diet is important, striving to focus on fruits, vegetables, fish and chicken.

“When you’re in the throes of your career, the challenges of your career, being professionally driven, you don’t spend as much time (focusing on your health),” he says. “But that combination, focusing on health and well-being, the sanctuary of your home and friends, is so important.”

A New Chapter

After 30 years and a host of prestigious awards, Shumate is ready to take a step back from Squire Patton Boggs.

He will continue to participate in client relationships as the Ohio Relationship Partner at the firm and advise the Smucker Company.

His main focus, though, is giving back to the central Ohio community.

A champion of reform, Shumate says he loves being involved in things that make a difference.

Among those things are OSU’s Scarlet & Gray Advantage, a scholarship program helping students graduate debt-free; the Columbus Urban League; and the African American Male Wellness Walk.

He’s also, excitedly, a sponsoring director of a newly-proposed Black bank for Columbus.

“I believe that in order to have the kind of positive change that our society needs and wants, it’s strong institutions that make the difference,” he says. “It’s a continuing theme, beginning with my civil rights career. I think it’s going to make a big difference in our community in terms of our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

The newest chapter of Shumate’s life also includes building a new home in New Albany. The health- and wellness-focused community he’s seen fostered at the Country Club is one he wants to immerse himself into more.

Shumate’s proudest accomplishment: his family. He has two sons and three grandchildren, one of whom is already working to achieve his goal of playing football for the Buckeyes and, eventually, professionally.

But Shumate’s goal for him, one he knows is attainable with enough hard work and perseverance, is to own a professional team, not just play for it.

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.