Spend more time in nature

There is an old Zen saying that, “You should sit in nature for twenty minutes a day, unless you’re busy. Then you should sit for an hour.”

This quote is for those of us that move through the day at a hectic pace wishing we had more time in a day – or a break. Shifting our mindset to making more priority time in nature may help.

As research shows, spending time reconnecting with nature is a free source of fresh air, simple enjoyment that calms the body and mind and helps us find clarity in our lives. For children, spending time in nature provides a wide range of health benefits such as increased vitamin D levels, reduced stress and aggression, increased self-esteem, and stronger emotional connections to people and nature. Nature is even credited with improving academic performance, reducing ADHD symptoms, increasing focus and attention, and improving behavior.

Our lives are busy, often moving at breakneck speed. It’s helpful to examine how we spend the hours in our day. There’s work, school, volunteering, sleep (naps included), eating, cleaning, working out, shopping, streaming TV or movies, reading, attending events and socializing – life can be a lot! Before adding another thing to the to do list, think about how incorporating nature into our days can benefit our wellness.

Here are a few simple and effective ways to rethink the role of nature in our lives:

Eat and drink outside – This is not a new idea, but one that is often overlooked. Summer is a great time to reconnect with nature in the cooler mornings or evenings or in the shade at midday. There’s nothing better than an iced coffee in Rose Run Park.

Move your workout … Outside! – Take a yoga mat, free weights or a jump rope to the patio or porch for the summer. Get some fresh air, listen to the birds and end with some cool water while looking up at the clouds.

Become nocturnal – As humans we are diurnal, meaning active mostly during the day. Embrace the nocturnal animal inside by spending more time in the dark outside. Consider walking at night, though you’ll want to wear reflective gear and lights for safety. Maybe sleep outside and reset your circadian rhythm. Our senses increase as the stars come out.

Get your family out for a walk – While they may protest at first, taking time in the evening, or anytime, for a family walk can be a surprising way to connect and insert a little bit of ease and calm into your days. You may be surprised with the opportunities it provides to connect with family and friends. And it’s a great way to model behavior for children. If you want to track your miles and accomplish a marathon this summer, log onto NAKidsMarathon.com and take part in the MOVEment!

Nature connects us. We’re wired to respond to, connect with and benefit from the natural world. It’s available to us almost all the time. It doesn’t cost a penny and the benefits are profound.

Once nature is a part of our lifestyle, we feel more connected with our place in the world. In almost a magical way it has the power to change our perspective, provide insight and lightness, or a sense of freshness into whatever we may be dealing with. Let us not underestimate the power of a breeze and a birdsong.

“In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.” – John Muir

Molly Scott is the nature program coordinator for Healthy New Albany. Her role is to create and implement nature-based programs with a focus on individual and community health and wellness. She holds degrees in child development/family relations and early childhood education and has served as a nature educator for the past 12 years. She is currently certified in level 1 urban Zen integrative therapies, trained in the Montessori method and project learning tree, and is enrolled with the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy Guides. She believes reconnecting with the natural world is a foundational way to heal, learn and grow.