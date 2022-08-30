Showcasing new builds in and around New Albany

Since 1952, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has been bringing state-of-the-art homes to communities across central Ohio. The largest showcase of new homes in central Ohio, the BIA Parade of Homes is designed to connect homebuyers with builders and associates. This fall, more than 15 builders display their newest homes.

The Parade includes different categories highlighting different aspects of homebuilding considerations: new builds, featured communities and dream homes. The new builds showcase modern homes across a range of price points, the featured communities help to imagine a life within the comforts of a community and the dream homes spark the imagination for all that a home can be. Homes span a range of prices, sizes and styles.

In 2021, the Parade underwent a vast expansion to showcase homes throughout the greater Columbus area, rather than focus attention on just one neighborhood. The new format means that homes are more easily accessible to attendees every year. Homes in the Parade are categorized into four quadrants of central Ohio: northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast. Within the quadrants, homes are spread across multiple communities as well.

The first Parade in New Albany was held in 1991 at the New Albany Country Club. More Parades in New Albany followed in subsequent years including Planters Grove and Fenway in 1992, Tiverton Community in 1999, and Ackerly Park in 2010.

Now a part of the northeast quadrant, New Albany is home to a build by Pulte Homes. Located in Nottingham Trace off New Albany-Condit Road, the single-level home features a chef’s kitchen, large pantry and flex space that can function as an office, den or extra bedroom – whatever fits the owner’s current needs and desires.

Consistent with Healthy New Albany’s health endeavors, the community is wellness-focused. Residence in the community comes with a one-year membership to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Health and Fitness Center.

In addition, just a short drive to Galena is one of the Parade’s dream homes. Built by Old World Homes, the 4,400 square-foot house, valued at $1.5 million, features five bedrooms, three and a half baths, expansive living spaces and much more.

To get specifics on the homes featured, visit www.biaparade.com.

CityScene Media Group, publisher of Healthy New Albany Magazine, partnered with the BIA to create the Official Event Guide for the 2022 Parade. Guides are distributed at Parade homes and a digital edition with all tour home addresses can be accessed free at www.cityscenecolumbus.com.

The BIA Parade of Homes begins Sept. 15 and runs Thursday to Sunday through Oct. 2. Map out your day, explore the area and build your dream home!

Megan Roth is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mroth@cityscenemediagroup.com.