New Albany senior Cian Bagenstose finds satisfaction in lifting up others

For Cian Bagenstose, a senior at New Albany High School, there’s just as much to gain through service as there is to give.

Generation Connection, a club that assists older adults with technology, was the root of his senior seminar project and the catalyst for Bagenstose to do more in his community.

“Generation Connection really started the snowball effect of all the leadership things I’ve done for the school because the satisfaction I felt in Generation Connection really inspired me to chase that feeling,” he says. “It really gave me a whole new perspective on life with the perspective of service that I should be using my skill set to help others and not just to move on in this world, (but) to try to impact this world when I do move on.”

Bagenstose, who has attended NAPLS since kindergarten, is involved in several service initiatives and groups to support the school community beyond Generation Connection. He volunteers at the New Albany Food Pantry and participates in SOAR Leadership, a school organization that works to foster positive relationships.

More than just service, Bagenstose is interested in his school community. He led the student section throughout the school year with “all the spirit and Eagle energy” he had.

“In my freshman and sophomore year, I was led by the section leaders and they were phenomenal,” he says. “I just wanted to try to model them, and it was one of my dreams to finally be at the top of that mountain in that regard. So when I ran the student section I gave it everything I had.”

One of his goals was to encourage the same amount of student participation and support across all athletic events in order to give every school team the boost of energy and recognition they deserved.

“I also just wanted to promote student allegiance towards athletic teams to better our school environment,” he says.

In the fall, Bagenstose will be moving on to his freshman year at Notre Dame University, where

he plans to major in statistics.

As he moves beyond New Albany, he says his involvements as a leader and active part of the school community have shown him that he has the ability to impart positive change in the world.

“When you’re a part of a leadership position, when you serve your community, you gain something you cannot gain through any textbook or through any test,” Bagenstose says. “You gain a sense of achievement that is beyond any accomplishment you could have made because you know you’re doing something greater than yourself, because with a leadership position, you know that you are touching someone else’s life.”

The well-rounded activities Bagenstose pursued throughout his time at NAHS have been vital to him experiencing all that high school has to offer, he says. To younger students, he recommends they seek out those opportunities to make a difference and become more engaged.

“Do it not for recognition but to help others, and that mentality will lead you far,” he says. “That’s what I truly believe.”

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.