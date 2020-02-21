Scene in New Albany | March/April 2020

The Jefferson Series presents Newt Gingrich and Valerie Jarrett 

Jan. 28, New Albany Center for Civil Discourse and Debate

Photos courtesy of James DeCamp Photography

Newt Gingrich, New Albany High School students Phoebe Helms and Clayton Hines, Valerie Jarret, Phil Derrow

Renee and Dwight Smith, Guy and Caroline Worley

Phil Derrow, Paul Beck, Barbara Derrow

Shadie Teymourian, Harrison Jones, Brian Panoff, Amanda Botti

Alison Eversman, Nick Caravana, Jefferson Kiser, Reily Kiser

Sandy Doyle-Ahern, Michael Ahern, Trevor Doyle, Sylvia Doyle

Lauren Drinkwine, Erin Thompson, Allan Dinsmore, Ken Miller

Valerie Jarrett, Dr. Jesse Sheldon, Phil La Susa