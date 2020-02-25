Rose Run Park opens to the public with spring around the corner

Rose Run Park opened at the end of last year with little fanfare – that will come later this spring – but lots to celebrate. As trees and plants begin to bloom and more residents head outdoors, what was once a stream hidden behind overgrown brush for years will soon claim its role as the physical, visual and emotional heart of New Albany.

Multiple pathways, including brick crosswalks, the Raines Crossing bridge and promenade, as well as a leisure trail are complete. This has created new connections from the New Albany-Plain Local Schools learning campus to the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, the soon-to-be-under-construction Charles & Charleen Hinson Amphitheater, the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, Columbus Metropolitan Library - New Albany Branch, and Market Square’s restaurants, retail shops and offices.

Along Dublin-Granville Road, narrower traffic lanes reduce speeds, the brick crosswalk promotes safety and the first half-mile of New Albany’s protected bike lane (also known as the Velo Loop) connects to New Albany’s 45 miles of leisure trails. To the north, a terraced limestone and grass wall on the school campus adjoining a granite plaza provides ample space for events.

South of the plaza, the Raines Crossing pedestrian bridge and promenade, with decorative brick and an iron railing, cast a captivating glow at dusk. Below the bridge, a leisure trail encompasses a nature-focused children’s play area ready for active children and benches for those who want to relax. A bike hub/fix-it station east of the promenade is available for cyclists who need to make repairs, inflate tires, fill water bottles or take a break.

The new library garden, where the Columbus Metropolitan Library - New Albany Branch plans to hold storytime and special events when the weather cooperates, is also ready to be put to good use by residents seeking a scenic spot to read or relax.

Several project elements, including narrowing Dublin-Granville Road and adding leisure trails, were completed four months ahead of schedule before the school year began in August. A few park features will be completed this spring, including the birch walk that will form an enchanting path linking the library garden to the natural creek area. Large decorative bluestones engraved with quotes reflecting the four community pillars – lifelong learning, health and wellness, arts and culture, and environmental sustainability – will be embedded in the ground along the birch walk, and various plantings will occur throughout the park in early spring.

The 16-month-long, $17 million project was completed on time and on budget thanks to Messer Construction, EMH&T, Inc. and MKSK. Special thanks to Facebook, the Raines and Cadieux family, the Marx family, and the Hinson family for their generous donations that support our recreational and cultural offerings. And thanks to all of our residents and business owners for their patience throughout the construction process. Now the fun begins with this new community asset and gathering spot in the core of our town!

For more info about the park, visit www.newalbanyohio.org/answers/rose-run-park.

Adrienne Joly is the director of administrative services for the City of New Albany. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.