Reflecting on the inequalities in sports history

Abby Wambach, one of the most recognized soccer players in the country will be speaking in New Albany as a part of the New Albany Lecture Series presented by the New Albany Community Foundation. As has been the case throughout the years, Healthy New Albany Magazine provides insights to the community about forthcoming speakers and the topics they will address. Over the past 10 years, I have had the privilege to review and edit all articles in the magazine before going to press. But it was Brandon Klein’s piece about Wambach that resonated with me in a way that has rarely occurred. Her story about the challenges she and other women athletes endured in trying to compete on an equal basis with men took me back in time when the inequalities were blatantly discriminatory.

Some of my Memories

Photo courtesy of Ray LaVoie Photography

While I did not compete in the Boston Marathon in 1967, the photo of marathon director Jock Semple physically pulling Katherine Switzer from the race while she was running is an image that will remain with me. Women were not permitted to participate in Boston as well as other marathons as they were deemed incapable and that distance running was harmful to a woman’s health.

In 1972, I found myself standing behind a group of women runners at the NYC Marathon who decided to sit down at the starting line to protest the treatment of women by the Amateur Athletic Union. The AAU had a rule prohibiting women from running with men and women were required to start 10 minutes ahead. As a side note, my photo appeared with other runners in The New York Times standing behind the women in a show of support.

I also remember a local Columbus magazine promoting a story about central Ohio high school athletes and the cover was designed as a collage of athletic gear. Every piece of equipment depicted was an example of gear that boys use. Having two daughters who were high school athletes prompted me to write a letter to the editor expressing my dismay at the bias shown toward girls. Where are the field hockey sticks and sports bras? To the magazine’s credit, my letter to the editor was published.

Sports and Wellness

While I can empathize with the challenges Abby Wambach faced, there is another aspect to women’s sports that often is overlooked. Women, as well as girls, who participate in sports reap significant health benefits. These benefits promote physical as well as mental health. Research also shows that girls and women who play sports get the opportunity to be part of a team, work together, and with each other, dream big and achieve shared success. They are healthier, happier and have increased success into adulthood.

As succinctly stated by Wambach, “Health and wellness are the most important things a human being can focus on.” Providing girls and women equal opportunities in sports can promote their well-being.