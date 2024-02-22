Redesigning sun exposure in the Midwest

Photos by Kylie Osmond, courtesy of Dave Osmond Builders screened patio

Each year, more homeowners are turning to screened or covered porches and gazebos for a dose of the outdoors, rain or shine.

A safe dose of sun exposure is vital to staying in good health and high spirits, and this is especially true throughout the winter, spring and fall months in the Midwest when opportunities to get outside are more limited.

According to a study by the Cleveland Clinic, Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) impacts about 5 percent of U.S. adults. Aside from a depleted mood from inactivity, a recent study published by HealthMatch states that 42 percent of Americans have a vitamin D deficiency.

The human body needs consistent levels of sunshine since it’s our main source of vitamin D. Often referred to as the sunshine vitamin, it contributes to bone growth and a stronger immune system, all while reducing inflammation according to the National Institutes of Health.

Vitamin D is exceptional since it’s one of a few vitamins that the human body doesn’t absorb from food. Though there are traces of vitamin D in cheese, fish, mushrooms and egg yolks, sunshine still proves the best way to get the necessary dosage.

According to the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives, anywhere from three to 30 minutes of daily sunlight exposure is a great place to start.

Covered patio

According to GoodRx Health, taking in adequate sunlight improves sleep quality, reduces blood pressure, kills bacteria and boosts overall mood. Some of these benefits are lost if you rely solely on supplements for your daily vitamin D intake.

While walking and exercise are, of course, great ways to get some sun, sunrooms and screened porches can be the perfect way to soak up some sun without venturing out of your own home. Dominic Luppino, a senior designer at Residential Design Solutions, says the materials and design options for these spaces have improved greatly in recent decades. Companies can not only build each homeowner’s dream space, but also ensure they will be protected from the elements and any unwanted guests such as mosquitos and forest creatures.

“Today’s screening material is not like the screen material that I grew up with 30 years ago,” Luppino says. “There are specific grades of screens now that are specific to screen porch use so we’re able to get stronger material that can cover larger openings.”

Luppino says those upgrades also come with different degrees of UV protection and opaqueness to allow more sunlight with a built-in defense against harmful rays.

To be able to soak up the sunshine and fresh air throughout the whole year, Luppino says there are a wide range of enclosure options and climate control features.

The benefits of sunshine, for even a few minutes daily, are enough to drastically improve mental, emotional and physical health.

The layout and square footage of a space may differ depending on what the intended use of the space is, Luppino says. For those looking for a more open-air feel, there are more rustic covered porch options, while those who would prefer to have a cozy reading or work-from-home space may find the fully enclosed and climate-controlled sunroom a better way to go.

Though some options may be more resistant to the elements, this doesn’t mean it can’t be an all-season space. With ceiling-mounted heat lamps, Luppino says it is possible to transform a screened-in porch for use in the cold without ground-based portable heaters that can be dangerous.

Although it may sound nice to include A/C units for the hotter months of the year, much more effective ways to improve the overall airflow of these spaces is with the use of different screen size and the inclusion of a ceiling fan, Luppino says.

Amber Phipps is an editorial assistant and Rachel Karas is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.