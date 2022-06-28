Parents can educate teen drivers to mitigate car crashes

Kerri Mollard

On April 6, I stood in a New Albany fire station talking to newly promoted Battalion Chief Travis Dudley and retired Chief John Hoovler about the 2021 Plain Township Fire Department run statistics, which included 1,796 emergency medical services runs. I told them I was stunned by the 223 auto accidents and 14 extrications of trapped persons they responded to and served.

“I have a 17-year-old son,” I said, which made the data sobering.

“Seventy-five percent of all 16- and 17-year-olds will be involved in a car accident,” Hoovler responded.

“That can’t be,” I thought.

Less than 24 hours later, on April 7, I stood at the corner of Route 605 and Fancher Road, less than three miles from home. It was the site of a multi-car accident. Plain Township Fire Department personnel were on the scene doing what they are trained to do.

The statistics we had just discussed came to life: My son was driving one of the cars.

I embraced my son and his friends as I scanned the scene: mangled steel, shattered glass, deployed air bags, rescue equipment and terrified looks on the faces of all those involved.

“This can’t be,” I thought.

As I tried to make sense of what I was witnessing, I had a realization: The safety features that our family researched prior to purchasing my son’s car may have made all the difference. I believe the pre-collision braking, which is part of the EyeSight system on his Subaru, is what saved his and his friend’s lives.

I’m writing this column because school is out and teens are driving more. They’ve been celebrating graduation and the joys of summer, but AAA refers to summer as the “100 Deadliest Days” because, on average, more than seven people die per day in teen driving-related crashes between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Fire Chief Jack Rupp shared with me that over the course of his career, he has seen major advancements in car technology that enable more drivers and passengers to walk away from horrible accidents.

“In my opinion, two factors play significantly in teen crashes: driver inexperience and distractions,” Rupp said.

Parents can make an impact on reducing teen accidents by coaching them to be aware of those factors and demonstrating smart behaviors.

“Remember, teens pick up your driving habits as they have been a passenger of your driving for 16 years,” Rupp added.

If your teen is driving, please talk to them about risks and what can happen. If you’re shopping for a car, consider driver-assisted technology.

Imagine how many students in New Albany High School will be impacted by car accidents given the statistics. Imagine what a difference we can make in our community’s safety and well-being if our teens are more informed and more aware.

I wish you a wonderful summer and hope that sharing our story and the role of our Plain Township Fire Department in emergency rescues will have a positive impact on your family. Because in the blink of an eye it can all change.