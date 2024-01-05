Outdoor Every Day program challenges people to go outdoors

Healthy New Albany Molly Scott

The season of winter offers visions of heavy coats, scraping ice off of windshields, sunsets before dinner and the threat of gray days ahead. We can close ourselves inside, fret, complain and feel miserable or we could rethink winter with magical lessons from nature.

Getting outside every day and learning from the natural world brings harmony in body, mind and spirit, and allows us to connect with the ever-changing seasons, both literally and metaphorically. Moving, evolving and changing with the seasons is part of our biology, and as humans we are in fact part of nature.

Outside Every Day is a new Healthy New Albany initiative that will be launched in 2024. Through a diverse array of new programs, our team of expertly trained nature educators will challenge ourselves and you, to get outside every day!

“But why?” you ask. You say it’s cold and glum, gray and dull, and you would rather hide away. We offer this challenge to make a plan and connect with the rhythms and patterns of nature. We think you might be surprised at what you discover!

Here are a few nature offerings to help you prepare for the invigorating season ahead:

Learn from the sun and the moon. They are reliable and always there for you, even behind the grayest of clouds. The sun will rise and set each day to support life on this planet. The moon will go through phases and reflect the energy of the sun. Try to incorporate these unending lessons from the sun and the moon. Learn from trees in the winter. Trees give the best advice; slow down to save energy, let go of what you do not need, and stay connected (whether through an underground network of fungi or meeting for coffee with friends). Trees understand survival and give more than they receive. Learn from the trees. Learn from white-tailed deer. Deer adapt to the seasons. In winter, their coats change to offer more insulation. “There is no bad weather, only bad clothing” is an old Norwegian saying that deer understand. Make a plan and be prepared to be outside in winter: dress in breathable layers, wear hats, gloves and scarves, use walking sticks, and for fun, use head lamps or flashlights to walk in the dark. Kids especially love an adventure in the dark. Fill up on warm drinks and seasonal soups after being outside and walk with friends and family. Even a short 15-minute walk can shift your mood and perspective.

Nature offers incredible insights if we take the time to get outside every day and notice. Quietly, and with reverence and gratitude, embrace the seasons as they come and learn from mother nature’s majesty and wisdom.

Molly Scott is the Nature Coordinator for Healthy New Albany.