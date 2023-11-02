On the Shelf | November/December 2023

Radical Kindness: The Life-Changing Power of Giving and Receiving

By Angela C. Santomero, 2019

An award-winning children’s television creator brings key components of childhood social and emotional development to adults. An advocate of everyone taking time for “kindness practice,” Santomero explores the importance of kindness, understanding and compassion as the path to changing the world. Interested readers will be glad to find that this book is a tie-in to the PBS special The Power of Radical Kindness.

Wonder Drug: 7 Scientifically Proven Ways That Serving Others is the Best Medicine for Yourself

By Stephen Trzeciak, M.D. and Anthony Mazzarelli, M.D., 2022

When the fatigue we all feel from a stressful, fast-paced existence begins to wear us down, the best thing we can do is help those in need around us. Studies show that focusing beyond yourself is a secret to living longer and better. Wonder Drug inspires readers to take even the smallest steps toward putting others before themselves.

Compassion’s Compass: Strategies for Developing Insight, Kindness, and Empathy

By Wilson C. Hurley, 2022

The ability to have compassion for the experiences of others is an important part of showing kindness, but exhibiting continuous compassion can take strength and be a heavy burden for some. Using methods from Tibetan mind training strategies, Compassion’s Compass can help readers develop more composure, insight and resilience around showing care for others. The writing is accessible and the featured strategies are supplemented with research, anecdotes and exercises for more in-depth knowledge.

The Buy Nothing, Get Everything Plan: Discover the Joy of Spending Less, Sharing More, and Living Generously

By Liesl Clark and Rebecca Rockefeller, 2020

The founders of the environmental movement, the Buy Nothing Project, offer readers an easy-to-follow plan for shopping less and sharing more. Inspired by traditional Himalayan gift economies, readers will find many helpful strategies for ways to reduce, reuse and recycle in many areas of their lives. Readers will also discover that using resources to support others is not only beneficial to the planet but also for connecting our communities.

Kick Up Some Dust: Lessons on Thinking Big, Giving Back, and Doing It Yourself

By Bernie Marcus with Catherine Lewis, 2022

Bernie Marcus founded Home Depot with two friends in the late 1970s, never expecting that one day they would be the heads of the “world’s largest home improvement retailer.” Marcus’ memoir details how he overcame a difficult childhood and how his business success led him to give away $2 billion and help millions.

Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness

By Richard Lui, 2021

The path to a satisfying and fulfilling life comes from investing in the people around us, but it takes practice and a shift in mindset. Just like training our physical body, we must make diligent efforts in training our decision-making skills to put the needs of others before ourselves. Using practical tips and tricks, readers will discover the power of selflessness.

Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect

By Will Guidara, 2022

Even the hospitality industry can serve as an arena for giving back when people – customers and employees – are put before the bottom line. Will Guidara calls this “giving people more than they expect.” Guidara changed the culture of a mediocre New York City restaurant by making people feel truly seen and welcomed, including empowering even the lowest-positioned employees to have a voice and invest in their jobs.