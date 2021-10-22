On The Shelf | November/December 2021

by Dr. Peter Lovatt

Watching someone dance can have a transformative power, but joining in the dance yourself can have an equally profound effect. In his new book The Dance Cure, psychologist and founder of the Dance Psychology Lab, Dr. Peter Lovatt shares his extensive scientific research into how dance can change us physically and emotionally. Dancing has been shown to im- prove the symptoms of Parkin- son’s disease, increase problem solving skills and reduce depression and anxiety in adults. Lovatt’s breezy and enjoyable book includes “dance prescriptions” for different needs, as well as advice on overcoming the excuses that stop us from busting a move and improving our health.

by Katie Quinn

For many countries, cheese, wine and bread have been culinary staples for thousands of years. In her new book Cheese, Wine and Bread, Kate Quinn takes us with her on an obsessive dive into this trifecta of fermentation. After becoming a cheesemonger at Neal’s Yard Dairy in London, Quinn finds herself drawn to learn more. We travel with Quinn as she apprentices at a goat farm in rural England, a winery in Italy and finally a boulangerie in Paris. Part memoir, part travelogue and part cookbook, this culinary journey may leave you longing for a journey of your own.

by Giada De Laurentiis

Well-known Food Network personality Giada De Laurentiis’ new title shares her journey to more balanced, healthful choices. During a period of great personal success, De Laurentiis’ health began to suffer. As she worked harder than ever, stress and limited time often led her to food choices that left her feeling diminished instead of nourished. By emphasizing gut health, immune system support, reducing inflammation and listening to her own body’s feedback, Giada was able to turn her health around. Part health plan, part cookbook, Eat Better, Feel Better includes over 100 recipes, meal plans and a three-day reboot. This book serves as a great launching point for those ready to listen to what their body is telling them.

by Oliver Sachs

As a neurologist, Oliver Sachs was a keen observer of the mysteries of the human brain and as a writer, he told these compelling stories like no other. In his 2007 book, Musicophelia, Sachs explored the interplay of music and the human brain, from disorders to extraordinary and inexplicable musical gifts. A doctor is struck by lightning, and after recovering is compelled to play the piano and compose music. A synesthetic composer

experiences each note as a specific color. Sachs also investigates the therapeutic effects of music – from helping to organize and calm dementia patients, to allowing Parkinson’s patients to move and giving voice to patients otherwise unable to speak. This fascinating book will leave you thinking about music – and your brain – in new ways.

by Danielle Walker

Holidays, events, and other gatherings can be challenging for people following a diet that eliminates certain food groups. Torn between her desire to take part in food traditions and to maintain her health after a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, Danielle Walker set out to recreate her favorite holiday recipes without the ingredients she could not eat. Celebrations take us through a year of holidays and gatherings with recipes we all want to see each year, but without the gluten and dairy, we expect. A helpful chart is included for easy access to recipes that are also egg, nut and nightshade-free. Whether you’re changing your diet or supporting someone who is, you’ll be sure to find something delicious for the holidays in this book.

The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-centered Planet

by John Green

Beloved, award-winning author John Green brings us a collection of essays about living in the "human era," in the form of reviews. Taking on topics as wide-ranging as "the Internet" (3 stars), the Taco Bell breakfast menu, the QWERTY keyboard, velociraptors and cable news (2 stars), Green's essays build surprising connections and remind us how much there is to love about being alive in this world. New essays join material Green has explored on his podcast and are easy to dip in and out of as the mood takes you. The writing doesn't disappoint - and who couldn't use a dose of beauty and hope right now?

