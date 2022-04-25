On The Shelf | May/June 2022

Move: How the New Science of Body Movement Can Set Your Mind Free

by Caroline Williams, 2022

People spend too much time sitting or lying down – an estimated 70 percent of our lives! Science journalist Caroline Williams is interested in the effects all that sitting has on us, not just physically but mentally. In Move she dives into the research and interviews scientists to find out more about the link between moving our bodies and emotional and cognitive health. What might be most surprising is that not just intentional exercise benefits us emotionally but routine, too. Less intense movement is strongly linked to an increase in well-being. This readable book is full of easily accessible information and tips to help you find ways to move your body to help your brain.

How to Grill Vegetables

by Steven Raichlen, 2021

Outdoor cooking is one the highlights of warmer weather, and How to Grill Vegetables has some delicious ideas for upping your grill game with more than meat. The James Beard Award-winning author Steven Raichlen hosts the PBS show Primal Grill and wrote the bestselling The Barbecue! Bible. He now turns his focus to vegetables and how grilling can bring out their best. Raichlen breaks successful grilling into easy steps, and his recipes in this book will work with any type of grill. From veggie pizzas and quesadillas to cedar-planked eggplant parmigiana and zucchini “burnt ends,” there is a main, side, soup and even cheese recipe to suit anyone’s tastes.

Let’s Get Physical: How Women Discovered Exercise and Reshaped the World

by Danielle Friedman, 2022

When we think of women in fitness these days, we tend to think of Instagram-perfect influencers, but the history of women exercising is much deeper, more complicated and more interesting than it might appear on the surface. Journalist Danielle Friedman found herself drawn to the back stories of exercise trends and the roles women have played. As early as the 1960s, and associated second-wave feminism, pioneering women have bucked conventional ideas about femininity and what ways of moving are acceptable for a woman. For decades, exercise has been

more than just a way for women to achieve “perfect,” desirable bodies; it allowed women to see themselves as powerful. This highly readable book follows running, body building, aerobics and yoga through old trends up to contemporary ideas about diversity and body positivity.

Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?

by Dr. Julie Smith, 2022

As a clinical psychologist, one refrain Dr. Julie Smith heard from her patients again and again was “why has nobody told me this before?” Her patients started therapy firmly believing their problems were the result of a fault within themselves that they had no power over. But when given tools to help manage their mental and emotional problems, Smith’s patients grew to have the confidence to move forward. With encouragement from her husband, Smith began creating short videos about mental health and how our brains work. This new book compiles and builds on the information in those videos, including focuses on depression, anxiety, grief, self-doubt and fear. Short, succinct chapters make the information easy to digest, and you don’t have to wait until you’re struggling to read it. As Smith says, the skills in this book “are not therapy skills. They are life skills.”

More Mediterranean

from America’s Test Kitchen, 2022

More Mediterranean features more than 200 recipes that will help you incorporate more plant-forward recipes in your diet. Organized around the main nutritional groupings found in Mediterranean diets – plant-based foods, grains and beans, and proteins – this cookbook includes a helpful introduction to Mediterranean cooking, spice blends, sauces and common ingredients that amp up the flavor in these nourishing dishes. Beautiful photos highlight the gorgeous colors of the food and thorough instructions take the guesswork out of the recipes. The hard part will be choosing which one to try first.

Happy, Healthy, Strong: The Secret to Staying Fit for Life

by Krissy Cela, 2022

Krissy Cela began posting her fitness journey on social media while in law school. Five years later she’s a full-time fitness coach helping others find the joy in exercise. In her latest book, she breaks down how to form new habits through small, attainable goals, all with the aim of increasing longevity. Cela offers more than 80 simple and nutritious recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and desert. A photo-based exercise guide with a host of examples and sets to choose from will help get your body moving more, no gym necessary. If you could use a fitness jump start or some fresh food ideas, this attractive and encouraging book is a worth a look.