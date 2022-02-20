On The Shelf | March/April 2022

Simply Julia: 110 Easy Recipes for Healthy Comfort Food

by Julia Turshen, 2021

For Julia Turshen, healthful food has nothing to do with deprivation, and she knows practicality is what helps home cooks to get good food to the table. In her newest book, Turshen offers 110 recipes with easy to find ingredients and clear instructions. A helpful index organizes recipes by dietary needs. Whether you are vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, low carb or eat it all, you’ll have no problem finding delicious options. From roasted cauliflower and red cabbage tacos to carrot pineapple cake with maple cream cheese frosting, Simply Julia has dozens of recipes to add to your arsenal.

Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do is Healthy and Rewarding

by Daniel Lieberman, 2020

We hear all the time that humans are designed to walk, stand and run, and because our modern lives don’t require these activities as much, we need to replicate them with exercise. But in the words of Ernesto, an indigenous Mexican man quoted in the book Born to Run, “Why would anyone run if they didn’t have to?” Harvard evolutionary biology professor Daniel E. Lieberman wonders the same thing. In this entertaining and accessible book, Lieberman uses his own research and world experiences to explain how humans evolved to be physically active because survival required it, but survival also required us to use as little energy as possible. Armed with this paradox, Lieberman helps us to feel less guilt about our habits, while understanding how we can convince ourselves to get moving just a little bit more easily.

The Hospital: Life, Death, and Dollars in a Small American Town

by Brian Alexander, 2021

From the author of Glass House, this title chronicles the struggles of a rural hospital in northwest Ohio set against the broader history of the American medical system. Bryan, Ohio, is a town of 8,500 people whose small hospital is still independently owned but losing money and fighting against consolidation into a bigger health system. The story of American health care is brought to life through the lives of local patients dealing with their own issues in receiving – and paying for – health care. An informative social history told with moving emotional detail, this worthwhile read will help you to better understand the complexities of our health system.

Breathing Lessons: A Doctor’s Guide to Lung Health

by MeiLan K. Han, 2021

MeiLan Han, professor of medicine in the division of pulmonology at the University of Michigan, wants us all to appreciate just how amazing – and important – our lungs are. We’ve all probably been thinking about our lungs more than usual these days thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Han has written an accessible and informative guide to protecting your lung health. Beginning with how our lungs function, especially as a first line of immune defense, Breathing Lessons moves on to cover how we can promote our lung health as well as how certain pulmonary conditions are diagnosed and treated. In a changing world of pandemics, air pollution and continued tobacco use, this brief title might open your eyes to a set of organs we often take for granted.

Field Guide to Urban Gardening

by Kevin Espiritu, 2019

If the promise of spring has you daydreaming of green and growing things, grab this book to get some garden ideas sprouting. From suburban backyards to rooftops, balconies and countertop containers, Kevin Espiritu has creative ideas for producing delicious, nutritious food, no matter where you live. Along with the basics of growing plants, you’ll find DIY projects to expand your growing space and instructions for easy to build raised beds and even hydroponic systems. Add in helpful hints, problem solving tips and advice on dealing with pests and this book is a great start for any gardening method you choose.

Resistance Band Workouts

by Karina Inkster, 2020

The benefits of strength training are well documented, but if the thought of pumping iron has you less than enthused, give resistance bands a shot. With this affordable and portable exercise equipment, you can exercise effectively anywhere and anytime. Fitness and nutrition coach Karina Inkster has put together a clear and well-illustrated guide to get you started. You will learn which bands are right for you and how to use them safely. Each of the 50 exercises is demonstrated with two or more color pictures that show the range of motion needed along with an easy to understand description. Inkster also provides a simple guide to combining the exercises into your own training routine.