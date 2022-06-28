On The Shelf | July/August 2022

The Healthy Swaps Cookbook

by Danielle Davis, 2021

Danielle Davis believes you don’t have to give up foods you love if you’re trying to eat better – you just have to make a few simple swaps. Her book shows how to do just that with favorite recipes like chicken parmesan, buffalo chicken pasta bake and Philly cheese steak stuffed peppers. Davis focuses on swapping traditional ingredients like white flour, cream cheese and mayo for more nutrient dense and healthful ones like almond or coconut flour, Greek yogurt, or avocados. Each chapter focuses on a different category of swap – proteins, flours, fats, carbs, dairy, sugars and even cocktails. From breakfast to dinner to desert, this book makes choosing the healthful option a little bit easier.

Move More at Your Desk

by Kerrie-Anne Bradley, 2022

Economist-turned-Pilates instructor Kerrie-Anne Bradley noticed that her desk-bound Pilates students would return to her classes with new aches and pains, despite feeling great when they left the week before. She developed a program of movements that can be done seated or standing at a desk during the work day to keep your body aligned and moving. Bradley’s program is also great for people with more active or repetitive work. Shoulders, chest, neck, spine, pelvis and legs are all highlighted with simple movements and stretches that can help to ease and prevent the tightness, soreness or pain created by sitting too long. Clear descriptions with photographs show you exactly how to perform each move. It only takes a few minutes of your day to add some credits to your “movement bank” and improve your health.

Live Younger Longer

by Stephen Kopecky, M.D., 2021

It’s safe to say most of us would gladly take a few extra years of life, especially if those years

could be lived in good health. Dr. Stephen Kopecky’s book aims to help you do that by providing clear steps to increase your health span. If chronic illnesses can be prevented as long as possible, our quality of life will stay satisfying for longer as well. Kopecky gives us the outline for small changes to six areas of life: food, sleep, physical activity, stress, smoking and alcohol. Not just for those of us well into middle age, Kopecky also includes advice for people in their 20s and 30s to set themselves up for a lifetime of health.

Just Eat

by Barry Estabrook, 2021

When investigative journalist Barry Estabrook’s doctor gave him the cold, hard facts about his blood pressure and cholesterol levels, he had to face the truth: It was time to lose weight. Over the course of three years, Estabrook took a stab at some of the most popular diets, along with a look at the history of diet culture and trends in America. From Atkins, paleo, gluten free and vegan, to Master Cleanse, Whole30 and Weight Watchers, Estabrook loses a few pounds and several points off his cholesterol readings. While no diet ended up being the magic bullet, each offered valid and effective takeaways that Estabrook was able to tailor to his needs.

Everyday Trauma

by Tracey Shors, Ph.D., 2022

In her new book, Rutgers University neuroscientist Tracey Shors walks us through how these traumas – whether “fast and fearful” or “slow and stressful” – impact our brain and body, and how we can work to heal ourselves. Her research has shown that remembering a trauma creates another copy of its memory within your brain, making it that much harder to forget. The good news is that we can use the power of our brain to lessen the impact of everyday traumas on our lives. Shors describes the most commonly accepted therapies currently used to help people overcome PTSD and other trauma-related mental health concerns and introduces her new Mental and Physical Training program that incorporates meditation and aerobic exercise. Her research has shown that the combination of both activities resulted in less ruminations about traumas, as well as increased feelings of self-worth.

52 Ways to Walk

by Annabel Streets, 2022

Annabel Streets wants us to rediscover the joy of this movement we were all born to do. Looking beyond just the health benefits, Streets breaks her book down into 52 weekly walk routines that explore different methods, locations and challenges for your next walk. Designed to be dipped in

and out of, each brief chapter takes a look at a mode of walking – after eating, in the rain, barefoot, following your nose, while stretching – and the science behind why that mode is good for both body and soul. This book is a lovely reminder of the endless benefits of connecting with the outside world, people and forging a new path in places we may have traveled past many times before.