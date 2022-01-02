On The Shelf | January/February 2022

Gut Health Hacks: 200 Ways to Balance Your Gut Biome and Improve Your Health!

by Lindsay Boyers

An unhappy gut can have a big impact on your life, and science is learning more every day about our “second brain’s” link to emotional and immune health. In Gut Health Hacks, you can find 200 simple and easy to understand tips for boosting your own gut health. Starting with the basics of reading your gut signs and moving to habits and dietary changes that can support lower GI function, this helpful book will streamline everything you need to know to get your digestion on the right track.

The Resistance Training Revolution

by Sal Di Stefano

Do you dread the treadmill or secretly hate your spin class? According to Sal Di Stefano of the Mind Pump podcast, it’s possible to burn fat and slow aging with just resistance training. Di Stefano argues that the very practice of aerobic exercise trains your body to be more efficient at it – meaning you burn fewer calories doing it and have to increase your intensity. Without strength building added in, you run the risk of slowing your metabolism rather than speeding it up. The answer? Resistance training. Starting slow, this book will walk your through preparing for a weight lifting routine, as well as three program options that match the resistance equipment you have. Along with nutritional advice and clear supportive information, this book might have the key to working through your weight loss plateau.

Everyday Vitality: Turning Stress into Strength

by Samantha Boardman

Events of the past two years have been enough to leave even the most positive of us feeling burned out, stressed and depressed. The dark, winter months might be the ideal time to read this guide to bringing more joy into our lives. A psychologist, Boardman draws on her own clinical experiences as well as scientific research to identify three “wellsprings of vitality:” meaningfully connecting with others, engaging in challenging experiences and contributing to something beyond yourself. These wellsprings can be engaged with small, commonplace activities – no life-altering decisions necessary. This book will help you to shift your mindset toward cultivating small “uplifts” that can counter stress and build resiliency.

Good Food, Bad Diet

by Abby Langer

Registered Dietician Abby Langer wants readers to take this truth to heart: All food is good and all diets are bad. In this science-based book, Abby takes on restrictive diet culture and how it uses our insecurities to rob us of time, money and pleasure, while never addressing what really matters – our relationship with food. Langer teaches that by examining our core food beliefs, we can reshape our habits and allow true change to begin. With supportive, no-nonsense guidance, Good Food, Bad Diet debunks diet myths and shares factual nutrition information. Whether your goal is to lose weight, learn to love food again or simply figure out what the heck you should eat, this book is a great starting point.

4-Ingredient Smoothies and Juices

by Dee Dine

If you’re looking for a delicious way to add more fruits and vegetables into your diet, this new book of simple smoothie and juice recipes is a perfect starting place. Each recipe starts with just 4 ingredients, with the occasional addition of pantry staples. The color-coded chapters are organized around a nutritional grouping – leafy vegetables, fresh fruits, super foods, vegetables and even dessert options. With commonplace ingredients that won’t require a trip to specialty stores, easy swaps and substitutions as well as beautiful accompanying photographs, let this book inspire you to blow the dust off of your blender.

Viral BS: Medical Myths and Why We Believe Them

by Dr. Seema Yasmin

Do cell phones cause cancer? Is diet soda linked to Alzheimer’s? Are genetically modified foods safe to eat? We've all seen click-bait headlines that can plant a seed of doubt about nearly any medical truth. How do we sort out fact from fiction when information is coming at us from every angle? Epidemiologist, doctor and journalist Seema Yasmin is dissecting these medical myths, tracing their origins and untangling the truth in an easy to read, approachable way. In short chapters built around common medical myths and questions, Yasmin tells us the back stories to commonly held misconceptions and why people believe them to be true. Entertaining and authoritative, Viral BS is a great read for the curious and those wanting to be better-informed consumers of science and health information.