New Albany Walking Classic® Celebrates 20 Years of Changing Lives

Photos courtesy of Healthy New Albany NA Walking Classic The 2023 Healthy New Albany Walking Classic presented by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center photographed Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Market Square and along the course in New Albany, Ohio. (© Katie Gentry for James DeCamp Photography | http://JamesDeCamp.com | 614-367-6366)

The New Albany Walking Classic® has become a staple in the Central Ohio region – evolving into the country’s largest walk of its kind. One-hundred percent of net profits raised from the Walk support programs and services provided by Healthy New Albany (HNA).

Established in 2005 by Phil Heit, this is the Walk’s 20th year.

New Albany residents have embraced the Walk and make up roughly 25 percent of the walkers each year. Since its inception, more than 35,000 participants from 94 different cities and 11 states have walked New Albany’s streets and walking paths, cheered on by OSU band members, resident musicians, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and cheerleaders.

Set for Sept. 15, 2024, this year’s Walking Classic presenting sponsors are Phil and Sheryl Heit. One innovation being introduced this year is the Worksite Wellness Champions, which gives businesses an opportunity to organize teams to participate in the event.

Save the date

Registration opened Feb. 1. For additional information about the Walk, visit www.hnaraces.com.

NA Walking Classic Arch

“We want to encourage businesses to promote employee physical activity and a culture of worksite wellness,” Phil says.

Phil and Sheryl’s generous commitment, and the support of HNA’s corporate partners, help ensure that the Walk will continue to impact the well-being of thousands of people who reside in central Ohio and beyond. It also helps ensure HNA’s ability to continue offering programs and services for all ages, including the Food Pantry, Farmers Market and community conversations to inspire healthy living.

“The community support has made Healthy New Albany and all the work they do possible,” Phil says. “We hope to see you at the Walking Classic.”

Cassie Kelly is the Marketing Manager at Healthy New Albany.