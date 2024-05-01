New Albany Senior Connections Program Celebrates Five Years

Since its inception in May 2019, New Albany’s Senior Connections program has emerged as a cornerstone for the 55+ community, fostering connections and enhancing the wellbeing of its members. As the program gears up to celebrate its fifth anniversary, there is a definite sense of gratitude and excitement in the air.

From the humble beginnings of meeting every other Thursday to the now expansive list of diverse activities and opportunities, the Senior Connections program has become nothing short of incredible.

This membership-based group features a monthly calendar with something for everyone – tech tutorials, cards, craft club, field trips, educational presentations, book club, men’s club and so much more. The success of the program is quite evident, with membership more than doubling since 2019.

Senior Connections will host a fifth anniversary BBQ celebration on May 8 at 5:30 p.m. on the patio beside the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

Learn more about Senior Connections at newalbanyohio.org/senior-connections.

“We’ve learned that ‘senior’ is just a word, and it does not define our members or what their interests are. We know that they are curious and intellectual people who want to continue to grow and learn, so our programming reflects that,” says Abbey Brooks, Senior Connections program manager.

Expand Courtesy City of New Albany senior connections

“This group is really special,” says Carol Burger, a member who has belonged to numerous senior centers in and around central Ohio. “Not everyone in groups like these are always welcoming and inclusive, but this group here is. It’s something truly special, and I’m so grateful to be part of it.”

This program is more than just a social club; it’s a lifeline for many within our community. With no traditional “senior citizen center” in New Albany, Senior Connections fills a crucial gap, providing a sense of belonging and purpose for long-time members like Mary Wilkinson.

“It was lifesaving for me,” Wilkinson says. “It really brought me out of the doldrums and gave me something to look forward to. It’s been the best thing that’s happened to me since I moved to New Albany.”

Eric Nelson labeled it “critical interaction.” A Gahanna resident, Nelson and his wife have been members for three years now, watching the program’s evolution firsthand.

“I can tell you that I would love to sit at home and read a book or pet the dog or do something in the garden, but a program like this pulls me out of that lifestyle, expands my horizons, and I ultimately feel better about it,” Nelson says.

Senior Connections is inclusive and open to everyone. New Albany residents 55 and older can join for $20 per year, while non-residents are welcomed at $50. The membership grants unlimited access to a wealth and variety of programming aimed at promoting physical, social and mental wellbeing.

“One fun thing we did was go to the lavender farm. We didn’t even know there was a lavender farm here, and it’s very close by,” members and close friends Kathy Hire and Sarah Strahler say. “It was interesting to hear about the farm and to listen to the story of the family – a New Albany founding family. And then we all got to leave with some lavender to take home.”

Expand Courtesy City of New Albany senior connections

“They’ve had people come and talk to us to give meaningful presentations,” Nelson says. “We had an estate attorney come and talk to us about estate planning. Well, guess what? Everyone in this group needs an estate lawyer because we’re all that age! An ophthalmologist came and gave a presentation. We all have eye problems at this age. What I’m saying is, they’ve put a lot of thought into what pertains to us, and they’re answering questions we haven’t asked, which is nice. They understand exactly where we are in life.”

Senior Connections also puts an emphasis on service with members volunteering in and around the community, as well as providing volunteer opportunities for those eager to contribute and engage.

“The impact of Senior Connections cannot be overstated,” says New Albany City Councilwoman Marlene Brisk. “It’s not just about activities; it’s about enriching lives and fostering a sense of belonging. This really is an invaluable asset to our city.”

“New Albany City Council has been proud to support this type of programming since Senior Connections launched five years ago,” New Albany City Councilmember Chip Fellows says. “This programming fills a vital role in our community, and we look forward to seeing it flourish even more in the years to come.”

Here’s to five wonderful years of connection, growth and community for the City of New Albany and Senior Connections.

Katie Allen is a Communications & Marketing Specialist at the City of New Albany.