New Albany Health & Life Science business cluster growth

The New Albany International Business Park is one of the largest, strategically planned business parks in the nation. And, its evolution to cover more than 9,000 acres has been carefully cultivated by the city.

In 1996, the Business Park was established while New Albany was still a village. Growth came quickly and the City of New Albany developed a plan in 2006 to organize the influx of companies into clusters. That plan still works to this day.

There are six industry groupings clusters, which are all focused on supporting a healthy community and expanding engagement with New Albany residents. The six groupings include: Corporate Office and R&D, Personal Care and Beauty, Information Technology and Mission Critical, Health and Life Sciences, High-Tech Manufacturing and Logistics and Semiconductor.

There have been 10 major projects added to the Health and Life Sciences cluster since its inception in 2003. With a focus on the city’s overall wellbeing, the Health and Life Sciences cluster has opened up job opportunities and community volunteer boards.

After purchasing the New Albany Surgical Hospital in 2003, Mount Carmel became the first business in the Health and Life Sciences cluster. The expansion of the hospital in 2011 and the introduction of the new emergency department furthers the industry’s commitment to New Albany’s residents.

“A vibrant business environment, a highly educated talent pool, favorable operating costs and a central location are attracting multinational companies like Amgen to New Albany’s Health and Life Sciences cluster,” says Sara Zeigler, the economic development manager for the City of New Albany.

The businesses in the Health and Life Sciences cluster are introducing new research, pharmaceuticals, medical solutions and wellness options. Income tax revenues from these businesses support New Albany’s general funds that go towards improved parks, roads, trails and infrastructure.

Pharmavite will be officially joining the Health and Life Sciences cluster after its facility construction is completed at the end of 2024. The company focuses on developing supplements and vitamins while providing job opportunities. The company’s investment into supplement research has strengthened the city’s focus on health and wellness.

“Pharmavite has already contributed to the health and wellness of our community before the doors of their manufacturing facility have opened,” says Zeigler.

With a reputation in both trust and professionalism, Pharmavite partnered with Healthy New Albany as a sponsor for the 19th annual New Albany Walking Classic® in 2023. Known for providing amazing race perks, each NAWC participant received a goodie bag that included Pharmavite-manufactured vitamins.

Pharmavite is investing more than $200 million into the new processing facility in New Albany, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. While the company manufactures brands such as Nature Made, MegaFood and Uqora, the hope is to continue expanding both in New Albany and across the country.

Amber Phipps is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at aphipps@cityscenemediagroup.com.