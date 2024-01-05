New Albany food pantry provides food and services

Healthy New Albany Healthy New Albany volunteers

The Healthy New Albany Food Pantry, a Mid-Ohio Food Collective Partner, has experienced considerable growth over the past five years. The graphic provides statistics that track food pantry usage from residents that live within New Albany and the New Albany-Plain Local School District from October 2022 through October 2023. We’ve experienced an 89% increase in clients since 2018 and a 25% increase year over year.

As a choice food pantry, clients are able to visit the pantry and choose their food items, much like you would in a grocery store. The pantry provides supplemental food through scheduled pantry shopping days, summer meals and school break provisions, as well as holiday meals.

Pantry leadership prides itself in offering more than just food, also serving as a means to connect families to other critical resources through referrals.

In partnership with Franklin County Public Health and others, the pantry makes referrals to auxiliary service agencies for critical resources. These agencies connect families to low cost and free medical clinics, free stores, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) resources, and local groups such as Neighborhood Bridges, to provide clothing, furniture and other household items.

Healthy New Albany Healthy New Albany volunteer

In addition to connecting clients to these resources, and after surveying clients to determine their most needed services, the pantry team developed a comprehensive English Language Learning (ELL) program to help pantry clients learn English, thus enabling them to achieve higher paying jobs and return to school to further their education. Through grants for Rosetta Stone licenses and a number of compassionate volunteers, the ELL program is changing lives.

This is just one example of how the HNA Food Pantry is more than just food.

The New Albany Food Pantry looks forward to continuing our services in the coming year and wishes to sincerely thank the supporters, volunteers and partners that help us in serving our community. If you would like more information about the food pantry, or how you can get involved please visit newalbanyfoodpantry.org.

Angela Douglas is the Executive Director of Healthy New Albany.