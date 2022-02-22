New Albany Food Pantry navigates a COVID-19 world

We continue to see the impact that the last 18 months have had on struggling families in our community. Forty-two percent of the households we served in 2021 were visiting the pantry for the first time.

The economy continues to be a contributing factor to pantry operations. We are facing increased prices and decreased inventory at Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Community support remains critical to provide necessary pantry provisions to many New Albany-Plain Local Schools families.

As always, we are tremendously grateful to our community partners and volunteers whose generosity and dedication allows us to continue operations.