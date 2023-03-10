New Albany Community Foundation celebrates 20th annual Remarkable Evening benefit

Photo by James DeCamp 20221207NACF-5658 The New Albany Community Foundation’s Remarkable Evening featuring a panel discussion with Dr. Mark Esper, former Secretary of Defense and Dr. Richard Haass, President, Council on Foreign Relations, moderated by Lindsey Davis photographed Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the AEP Transmission Headquarters and the 8255 Innovation Campus Way Building. (© Maddie Schroeder for James DeCamp Photography | http://JamesDeCamp.com | 614-367-6366)

The New Albany Community Foundation’s 20th annual Remarkable Evening benefit was held Dec. 7 and featured Mark T. Esper, former United States secretary of defense, and Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, in a conversation moderated by ABC News anchor Linsey Davis.

More than 500 guests attended the event, which was held in the New Albany International Business Park in a new building constructed by VanTrust Real Estate. Proceeds from the evening benefit community projects and organizations.

The event also included the announcement of the 2022 Jeanne and John G. McCoy Community Service Award recipient, Colleen Briscoe. Briscoe was elected mayor of New Albany in 1995 and served eight years as mayor and another 18 years as a member of New Albany City Council.