Healthful events happening in and out of central Ohio| March-April

Saturday, March 2

Healthy New Albany Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Sundays, March 3 and 24

Scioto Mile Spring Race

8 a.m., Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus

www.sciotomiles.com

Sunday, March 3

New Albany Symphony presents The Story of Wilbur and Orville Wright

3-4 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Saturday, March 9

Artist Opening Reception For Kyndall Potts & Priya Rama

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Tuesday, March 12

New Albany Community Foundation presents National Security Discussion with General Wesley Clark and Malcolm Nance

7-8 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Friday, March 15

Voting opens for CityScene Best of the ‘Bus

www.cityscenecolumbus.com

Monday, March 25-Friday, March 29

Spring Break – No School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Wednesday, April 3

History of Columbus Baseball with Joe Santry

7-8:30 p.m., New Albany Library, 200 Market St.

www.columbuslibrary.org

Monday, April 8

No School

New Albany-Plain Local Schools

www.napls.us

Monday, April 8

Solar Eclipse Experience

1-5 p.m., Bevelhymer Park

www.naparks.org

Saturday, April 13

Artist Opening Reception for Carolyn Heffelfinger & Dana Grubbe

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Saturday, April 13

Bourbon Street Gala

5-10 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Saturday, April 13

Branford Marsalis Concert

7:30-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Thursday, April 19

Blood Drive

12-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, April 27

Capital City Half Marathon

8 a.m., Downtown Columbus

capitalcityhalfmarathon.com