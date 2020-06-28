New Albany installs first piece of public art

Thanks to artist and New Albany resident Renate Burgyan Fackler, the City of New Albany’s first piece of public art is now on display. The sculpture, named Cultivating Beauty, is located at the New Albany Community Garden on Village Hall Road, between village hall and the police station.

Many residents have seen Fackler’s work at The Ohio State University – the famous Brutus on a Bench at the Ohio Union – or the John Glenn Columbus International Airport – a bronze statue of Jerrie Mock, the first woman to fly solo around the world. Additional works are showcased at chrysalissculpturestudio.com. Read on to learn more about Fackler and her art.

City of New Albany: How did you get started as an artist?

Renate Burgyan Fackler: As a graduate of The Ohio State University School of Journalism, I found my way back to creating sculpture when diagnosed with pre-cancer cells at the age of 30. I realized I needed to pursue my passion, living mindfully instead of just living.

CNA: What has been your favorite part of being an artist?

RBF: Sharing a message that is uplifting. With so much turmoil in the world, I strive to reach my audience at a place that supersedes the negativity; a place where we share the dance of life. My impressionistic sculptures are full of movement and grace, and often dancers. When commissioned to create a particular sculpture, I work very closely with my client, with keen attention to their needs and desires, to produce a work that reflects their vision.

CNA: What drew you to creating sculptures?

RBF: I like the tactile nature of sculpture. I need to touch the clay. It’s in manipulating the tools, or just my hands, that I capture the gesture fully, as only a three-dimensional work can.

CNA: How did you get involved with creating a public work of art for the City ofNew Albany?

RBF: I actually created Cultivating Beauty in 1995. We vacationed in Maine, where lupines grow wild. The sculpture is based on a book by Maine-based author Barbara Cooney, titled Miss Rumphius. She plants lupines, something like Johnny Appleseed. The essence of the book is to do something with your life to make the world a better place. I read this to our children, who at the time were 8 and 6, and was moved to create this sculpture. If we teach our children nothing else, doing something to make the world a better place is the thing I would choose.

After several years living various places in the Columbus area, we moved to New Albany where we have spent much time during the past 20-plus years. Wanting to keep my sculpture close to me, Hayley (Deeter) at Hayley Gallery suggested I approach the City of New Albany to find her a new home. The sculpture was installed at the community garden in the fall of 2019.

CNA: In New Albany, we like to say that community connects us. In your mind, what role does art play in connecting the community?

RBF: Art is an extremely integral part of connecting us to each other. In addition (to the Brutus and Jerrie Mock statues I created), I have a life-size Madonna and baby Jesus (sculpture) at St. Mary’s church in German Village. The Church of the Resurrection in New Albany is home to four scenes from the Bible depicting the resurrection through the Pentecost. Every one of these sculptures calls us to reflect, touch and be a part of the experience. I believe Cultivating Beauty invites the viewer to be inspired to plant, create new life and give hope.

CNA: What does it mean for you to have your artwork on display in your own community?

RBF: As a New Albany resident, I’m honored to have my work featured in a place where it can be shared with others who also appreciate the beauty of nature and the earth we share.

To watch a video about Cultivating Beauty, visit newalbanyohio.org/stories.

Scott McAfee is the New Albany chief communications & marketing officer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.