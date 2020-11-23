Learning to adapt with Healthy New Albany

Most animals adapt to changes and challenges in their environment if they want to survive and thrive. This past year has provided many changes and challenges for all of us. In response to these new and changing times, Healthy New Albany is offering opportunities to get outdoors and reconnect with nature: Mindful Nature Walks and World of Wonder Nature Classes are designed to help us adapt. As humans, we need to connect, to feel, to learn and grow, to have purpose, and to find inspiration, no matter our age. These classes provide opportunities for young children and adults to get outside, move and thrive.

Mindful Nature Walks will explore the balance of going inward and quieting the mind, while engaging our senses as we walk through our local parks (Rose Run, Rocky Fork and Blendon Woods Metro Parks) observing and enjoying nature. Each walk will be unique and offer ideas for self-care and inspiration. We will continue walking through the fall and winter months.

World of Wonder Nature Classes (WOW) are designed for preschool age children and their adult(s). Sensory and seasonal activities are the focus of each class offered at Rose Run Park in New Albany. Classes will be hands-on, in-the-moment fun (following safety measures, of course). Children will be provided with enrichment activities and ideas to do at home and at local parks. Let’s get outside and play! Just like animals adapt to changes, so should we. To learn more about our nature walks and classes go to healthynewalbany.org.

We Are Nature

By Molly Scott

It is as simple as, We Are Nature.

Sometimes, we think of nature as a place we go.

Let’s go to the park!

Sometimes nature is something we see.

Look at that turkey vulture soaring in the sky.

Nature can be what we know,

The male cardinal is red.

It can be what we wonder,

Is that mushroom poisonous?

It can be what we learn from others.

Don’t eat those red berries!

Nature can be scientific and factual.

Birds do not live in nests.

Nature can be stories or legends,

Remember the time we saw an elk by our car?

Sometimes, nature can be silly fun.

Let’s take a walk to the lollipop tree.

Besides the factual side of nature, there is a feeling side of nature.

The smell of honeysuckle reminds me of my childhood.

Feelings about nature can be good…

Catching snowflakes on my tongue the first snowfall makes me happy.

Or, feelings can be not so good.

Ouch! I just got stung by a yellow jacket!

Nature can be the seasons.

The leaves change colors in the fall.

Often, nature can be the weather.

The sky is getting dark, a storm is coming.

Nature can be about life and death, always connected.

I found a baby snake. I named her Synthia. She got cut by a weed eater. Now I have her skeleton.

Nature is for all ages.

The best walks are with the very young or the very old, they sense more.

Nature can be healing.

Just breathe.

Nature can be unifying.

We all see the same sun rise and set.

Nature can be, just me.

It is that simple.

Molly Scott (aka “Miss Molly”) is a nature educator, with degrees in child development and early childhood education. She teaches the Toddlers in Nature Classes at Blendon Woods and Rocky Fork Metro Parks. She is Montessori trained and certified in Project Learning Tree. Her passion is connecting current generations with nature, as we are nature itself.