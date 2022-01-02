Mother-son duo brings Indian home cooking to community

For some, cooking is a necessary evil to get ingredients from the fridge into one’s mouth.

For the mother-son duo Purnima Dubey and Akshay Deora, cooking is an opportunity to spend time with family and share their favorite flavors with the community.

Although he had volunteered at the food pantry since his freshman year, Deora says Eileen Pewitt, cooking education coordinator for Healthy New Albany, helped him put a twist on his service requirement.

Eventually, Deora says, Pewitt asked him and his mother to put on a cooking class at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany as a part of Healthy New Albany’s multicultural cooking program.

Credits to Carol McCarrick

“I had been … using ingredients that are available at the pantry and then creating recipes that pantry clients can then use with those ingredients,” Deora says. “The culmination of that was cooking at the Heit Center, where my mom and I cooked home-style Indian food for the class.”

Dubey says the program at the Heit Center gives the New Albany community a way to learn about cultures they may not be frequently exposed to, despite the fact that there is a substantial Indian population in New Albany.

“One of the things that these types of classes contribute is promoting the diversity within New Albany and finding a way for people from different backgrounds to connect with the community as a whole,” Dubey says. “There are quite a few Indians in New Albany and they are very active members of the community, but food is a way for people of all backgrounds to connect over something common because everybody has to eat.”

Part of connecting with the New Albany community meant making participants in the class feel as though the recipes being taught were accessible to them, which was part of the reason Dubey and Deora decided to recreate home-style cooking as opposed to more elaborate dishes.

“So the title of the class that we gave out to the people before they came was ‘Indian Home Cooking,’” Deora says. “We wanted to push that the food that we made – we made a couple of dishes – were truly home cooking for a lot of Indians.”

Tess Wells is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Kadai Paneer (skillet cooked cheese with onions, peppers and tomatoes)

Ingredients (yields about 15 servings)

16 oz. fresh paneer

4 large green bell peppers

2 large red bell peppers

4 fresh Roma tomatoes

13 oz. can crushed tomatoes

3 tbsp. vegetable or canola oil

1 ½ large yellow onion

2-4 cloves of garlic, to taste

3 tsp. salt

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. coriander powder

1 tsp. methi seeds

½ tsp. kalonji

1 tsp. cinnamon powder

1 tsp. cumin powder

¼ heavy cream (optional)

Directions