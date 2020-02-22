Mother-daughter duo volunteer for Friends of the NASO

Karen Dennis with her granddaughter, Vivian, and her daughter, Jacquline Ricker, mother of Vivian.

Sensory-friendly shows, original concerts and major animal fundraisers. Do you ever wonder how all the events hosted by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra get accomplished?

Meet the Friends of the NASO. This group of volunteers helps with planning and organizing fundraising events like the Independence Day 5K, Wine Soirees, the Gift Basket Fundraiser and the annual NASO Gala – all vital events that keep the symphony performing.

Heather Garner, founder and executive director of the symphony, says Friends of the NASO is always there to help when she needs an extra hand. The volunteer program started the same year the symphony was created, highlighting how quickly the community accepted the symphony.

“I founded the New Albany Symphony almost 13 years ago, so it’s like my third child,” Garner says. “I love all the people involved in our volunteer group and the community that supports us.”

Friends of the NASO isn’t just impacting the community, it’s also impacting its volunteers.

“Hopefully, (volunteering) will continue down the line with our family.” - Karen Dennis

Karen Dennis has been part of Friends of the NASO for nine years. When she first started, she was new to the community, and as much as she helped the symphony, the symphony helped her.

“A friend invited me to a meeting with the fundraising committee so I could become more involved with the community,” Dennis says. “From there, new friendships fell into place based on camaraderie and mutual love for music.”

Dennis was clearly an inspiration because her daughter, Jacqueline Ricker, also volunteers. At 29 years old, Ricker is the youngest member of the Friends of the NASO.

“She started about two years ago, before she got married. She’s still young, but I think it’s definitely rubbed off on her,” Dennis says. “Hopefully, it will continue down the line with our family.”

The group is the perfect bonding opportunity for the mother-daughter duo, who often joke about their favorite volunteering memory.

“I had forgotten to bring the scissors to the gift basket wrap party, so Jacqueline called her husband and he went out and bought a huge pack of 10 scissors and he came to the event just to drop them off,” Dennis says. “When we think back to that, we just laugh.”

One of Dennis’ highlights from this past year was bringing her 8-month-old granddaughter, Vivian, to the Gift Basket Fundraiser.

“I brought Vivian with me and she sat on the floor and just watched, and Jacqueline came later, and I got to end the night with my daughter and granddaughter there with me,” she says.

In addition to becoming a treasured family tradition, volunteering for Friends of the NASO is rewarding in other ways.

“There’s just different rewarding parts for me being a part of this community and being a part of the fundraising committee,” Dennis says. “Aside from the funds we raise, it’s rewarding because it supports programs that the symphony has, especially the inclusive, sensory-friendly kid performances. I’ve attended a few of the Saturday shows because of my two small grandchildren. It’s very special and it brings us so much joy.”

For volunteer information about Friends of the NASO, visit www.newalbanysymphony.com.

× Expand Members of Friends of the NASO

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.