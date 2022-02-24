New Albany mom finds benefits in natural ingredient-based cooking

Courtesy of Raushanah Clarke
After experiencing migraines, New Albany resident and mother Raushanah Clarke took to homeopathic treatments in search of natural remedies. After seeing and experiencing the benefits of using natural resources to mitigate symptoms, Clarke developed healthful lifestyle habits for herself and her family.
Homeopathy is based on the idea that a body can cure itself and natural ingredients can enhance the body’s normal healing and self-regulation processes.
“A lot of people don’t want to be on medications for the rest of their lives,” Clarke says. “That’s where homeopathy comes in: there’s never any side effects, you can use it with regular pharmaceuticals, babies can use it, the elderly can use it.”
Clarke also values natural ingredient-based cooking. She makes healthful meals every day with organic vegetables and lean meat, and tries to stay away from white products such as white flour and white bread, which are often lacking vitamins and nutrients and may cause phlegm in the body.
Clarke’s husband, Sheldon, was born in Jamaica and the cuisine associated with his Caribbean heritage has proven to be a great fit for this healthful approach. Caribbean food often emphasizes natural ingredients and incorporates significant amounts of plants and fish.
Also featured in her Jamaican chicken curry recipe is turmeric, a spice that may have health benefits such as combating inflammation and even killing toxic cells.
“Food is going to be your ultimate medicine,” Clarke says. “The way you feed yourself is going to determine your health every day.”
With a colorful assortment of protein, vegetables and natural ingredients, Clarke’s recipe is a great dish to fill up on while boosting your body’s health.
