New Albany mom finds benefits in natural ingredient-based cooking

Courtesy of Raushanah Clarke

After experiencing migraines, New Albany resident and mother Raushanah Clarke took to homeopathic treatments in search of natural remedies. After seeing and experiencing the benefits of using natural resources to mitigate symptoms, Clarke developed healthful lifestyle habits for herself and her family.

Homeopathy is based on the idea that a body can cure itself and natural ingredients can enhance the body’s normal healing and self-regulation processes.

“A lot of people don’t want to be on medications for the rest of their lives,” Clarke says. “That’s where homeopathy comes in: there’s never any side effects, you can use it with regular pharmaceuticals, babies can use it, the elderly can use it.”

Clarke also values natural ingredient-based cooking. She makes healthful meals every day with organic vegetables and lean meat, and tries to stay away from white products such as white flour and white bread, which are often lacking vitamins and nutrients and may cause phlegm in the body.

Clarke’s husband, Sheldon, was born in Jamaica and the cuisine associated with his Caribbean heritage has proven to be a great fit for this healthful approach. Caribbean food often emphasizes natural ingredients and incorporates significant amounts of plants and fish.

Also featured in her Jamaican chicken curry recipe is turmeric, a spice that may have health benefits such as combating inflammation and even killing toxic cells.

“Food is going to be your ultimate medicine,” Clarke says. “The way you feed yourself is going to determine your health every day.”

With a colorful assortment of protein, vegetables and natural ingredients, Clarke’s recipe is a great dish to fill up on while boosting your body’s health.

× Jamaican Curry Chicken Ingredients 2-3 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts

½ cup Jamaican curry powder (can be purchased at an international grocery store or online)

⅓ cup coconut aminos

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

½ tsp. sea salt (or to taste)

¼ tsp. black pepper

⅛ tsp. thyme (roughly 3 sprigs)

1-2 scotch bonnet (habanero) peppers, depending on your spice preference

1 red or yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1-2 tsp. avocado oil

½-1 cup water Directions Marinate the chicken in the above ingredients for no less than two hours. Can be left to marinate overnight. Scrape marinade ingredients off chicken as much as possible but set aside and save. Put 1-2 tsp. avocado oil in a pan, heat until the oil is hot, and add the chicken. Cook the chicken until brown on one side then flip and brown the other side. Add ½ cup-1 cup water and bring to a boil. Add the rest of the marinated ingredients. Turn the heat down and simmer for about 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked all the way through. Courtesy of Raushanah Clarke

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.