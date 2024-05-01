Mediterranean diet for physical and mental health

The flavors of the Mediterranean aren’t only delicious, they’re also often associated with many health benefits. Luckily, you won’t need a plane ticket to get a taste of Greece this summer.

Expand Photo by Stevi Cornell

The American Heart Association says, “(the Mediterranean diet) can play a big role in preventing heart disease and stroke and reducing factors such as obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.” By implementing the Mediterranean diet into your life this summer, you won’t only be healthier, but you’ll feel healthier too.

With a diet consisting of primarily fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains and olive oil, the focus of the Mediterranean way is eating clean. Fish and poultry are recognized as two of the primary sources of protein and should be consumed moderately, along with eggs and dairy. Red meats and rich pastries are enjoyed on occasion.

The Mediterranean diet provides high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that benefit cardiometabolic and body composition health, according to the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition. By placing a focus on organic, natural foods, this diet focuses on the preservation of healthy cells and building a stronger body.

Popular amongst those with high cholesterol and blood pressure, the Mediterranean diet includes very little beef, yet offers a variety of recipes to get include daily vitamins and minerals, especially iron.

Breakfast

A morning meal is key to fueling you up for the afternoon.

-Frittatas made with your choice of vegetables

-Greek yogurt topped with fresh berries

-Whole wheat egg sandwiches

-Shakshouka (a traditional Tunisian dish featuring poached eggs in a spicy tomato sauce with onions, bell peppers and garlic)

Another well-established Mediterranean tradition is sharing good food with good people. According to the American Heart Association, “studies have shown social isolation may increase a person’s risk of having or dying from a heart attack or stroke.”

Spending more time with family may mean you have more time with them long-term. Enjoy summer the Mediterranean way by soaking up the sun, going on walks with others, swimming or even taking a collective midday nap to regenerate.

Lunch

Alight lunch to replenish nutrients is as easy as throwing something on the grill.

-Grilled salmon with brown rice and asparagus

-Lamb, onion and bell pepper kabob skewers

-Spinach salad topped with falafel

-Greek salad with grilled chicken

-Grilled eggplant topped with feta

Sustainability is the key to any lifestyle change. The Mediterranean lifestyle focuses on longevity, prioritizing both one’s physical and mental health. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health writes, “(the Mediterranean diet) is often promoted to decrease the risk of heart disease depression and dementia.”

With its surplus of health benefits, practicing the Mediterranean diet could be ideal for older adults. The slow-paced nature of the low-exertion physical activity and afternoon naps is the perfect guide to calm, healthy living. Also, the leniency of the diet allows for easy meal preparations and combinations.

Dinner

A busy day in the heat calls for a light dinner.

-Falafel wrap stuffed with feta, greens and hummus

-Baked halibut with caper sauce

-Pan-seared, lemon chicken with green beans

-Salmon pesto pasta

Like any diet, moderation is important. Though the suggested foods are inherently nutrient-rich, anything in surplus has the potential to negatively affect your body. Notably, the Mediterranean diet generally calls for a regular consumption of olive oil, which can rack up calories quickly.

However, unlike other dietary regimes, the occasional hamburger or slice of pie won’t derail your progress. Moderation is key to a sustainable lifestyle, which is why the Mediterranean lifestyle does not explicitly cut out any specific foods. Even a glass of wine is encouraged from time to time with your meals.

Dessert

A sweet, guilt-free evening treat to enjoy outside.

-Fresh fruit salad

-Smoothie bowls

-Baklava

-Olive oil cake

Mary Nader is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.