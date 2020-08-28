Join Healthy New Albany’s effort against COVID-19

The world as we know it has changed. Realistically, we don’t have any idea when or if things will return to normal. In these uncertain and trying times, it’s important to be optimistic.

In one of his press conferences, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said, “We should not live our lives in fear. What we should be is what Ohioans have always been, and that is optimistic about the future. Remember: We all control our destiny. What we do in the next 30 days depends on what everyone does today.”

We here at Healthy New Albany believe that our community has the ability, knowledge, fortitude and compassion needed to work together and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the primary route of transmission for COVID-19 is through the inhalation of respiratory droplets containing the virus and close contact with those infected. Wearing a face mask can decrease the number of respiratory droplets that you inhale, but, more importantly, you greatly reduce the number of respiratory droplets expelled from your own mouth and nose that could then infect others. This is why the recent statewide mask order has gone into effect.

It is on all of us to protect our neighbors and protect ourselves.

Emily Snyder is the marketing and communications manager at Healthy New Albany. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.