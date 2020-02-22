Marburn Academy student rallies community to give back

× Expand Ashley Keyser, far right

No matter how big or how small, no act of kindness is ever wasted. Ashley Keyser’s act of kindness starts very small – pop tab small.

The 10-year-old Marburn Academy student began collecting over a year ago and, like the snowflake that starts the avalanche, successfully got the entire Marburn community involved.

Initially part of her affinity project – an annual opportunity for lower division students in which they explore a passion or curiosity – Ashley’s turned into a school-wide movement with collection jars all over Marburn. The jars are dumped into a five-gallon bucket that, once full, Ashley takes to the Ronald McDonald House as a donation.

“I take in the pop tabs because they turn into money and the money goes toward the Ronald McDonald House for stuff for the kids, parents or other stuff,” says Ashley. “I want to help them raise some money.”

While Ashley’s efforts started on a very small scale, she has been able to get her entire community involved. It may seem daunting to people of any age, but Ashley has no problem asking for help and holding people accountable, including teachers, faculty and even older students. Getting the word out has led to collection jars being placed near vending machines, teachers’ lounges and at faculty leadership retreats and events such as MarburnCon, an annual conference on learning differences in education.

“I was drawn to Ashley's effort because I have had a close family friend who has had to use the Ronald McDonald House,” says Marburn High School student Davis Raabe, who donated more than 3,000 pop tabs to Ashley’s cause. “I think it’s very gracious that Ashley has decided to use her time to give to others.”

Ashley’s mother says she fell into this project, but she has always been a giving child.

“It’s nice because it shows them that they aren’t wasting the pop tabs and they’re trying to help people,” Ashley says. “No one likes to not be helped. Let’s say you’re hurt; you would want someone to help you. You feel nice when someone helps you, so then you could help someone else. People have helped me and it felt nice.”

It’s safe to say that Ashley has made a difference, not only for the Ronald McDonald House but also her community.

“We could all learn something from Ashley's fervor and determination for collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House,” says Scott Burton, Marburn Academy interim head of school. “Ashley has continued collecting over multiple school years and school breaks and never loses sight of her purpose.”

Outside of school, Ashley enjoys spending time with her sister and friends, doing gymnastics, and loves anything science related. She says she won’t stop collecting pop tabs any time soon and will continue to help others.

“Ashley's affinity project not only helped her achieve success and the goals of the project, but allowed her to develop a sense of purpose, gave her confidence and the feeling of being connected to a larger community,” says Leslie Dilley, Ashley’s 2018-19 teacher. “I am so proud of how Ashley has blossomed as a student and as an individual.”

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.