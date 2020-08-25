Marburn Academy student finds success in speed

Many children dream of competing in the Olympics one day, but for Amere Glenn it’s becoming a reality. Now 11 years old, he has already competed – and placed – in track races at the Junior Olympics, and he keeps adding new sports and talents to his repertoire.

When he was 6 years old, Glenn’s speed was already evident on the soccer field. His parents, thinking he might enjoy it, signed him up for track, too. While he was unfamiliar with the sport at first, he quickly fell in love with it.

Glenn has attended the Junior Olympics every year since he was 7. Despite being in front of a crowd of thousands of people and competing against runners from across the nation, Glenn placed in the top 20 in the 1,500, 800 and 400-meter races at his first Junior Olympics.

“It was really fun. The competition was a lot faster,” Glenn says.

He continues to expand his abilities with different events every year. At 9 years old, for instance, he earned a bronze medal in a triathlon (shot put, high jump and 400 meters).

When asked about his biggest accomplishment, Glenn returns to his original love of running.

“Probably running a mile in five minutes and 30 seconds when I was 9,” Glenn says.

Glenn is now trying his hand at other sports as long as they allow him to run to his heart’s content. He puts in work for track, practicing four days a week, and loved playing football at school so much that he had his parents sign him up for the local team last year, where he unsurprisingly took on the positions of running back and wide receiver, the latter being his favorite.

“I get to catch the ball and then just dash down the field,” Glenn says.

Although he can’t decide which sport he likes the most, he is clearly gaining a lot from participating in both individual and team sports. On top of the friends he’s made and accomplishments he’s achieved, Glenn says getting to travel is an added bonus that he loves about track. His favorite place that he has traveled for a competition? Walt Disney World, of course.

Marburn Academy welcomes new head of school

Eldrich Carr has made his way from the Springer School and Center in Cincinnati to another school dedicated to serving students who learn differently: New Albany’s very own Marburn Academy.

A reputable academy that has been serving central Ohio for 38 years, Marburn educates 300 students from first through 12th grade that come from 34 different districts.

“Marburn Academy was the first thing that brought me to New Albany. It was just a great opportunity to join a community that serves Marburn students so well, but also Columbus at large really well, too,” Carr says.

In his first 100 days, Carr plans to immerse himself in the Marburn community to get to know students, family, faculty and staff, and give them an opportunity to get to know him as well.

As the year progresses, though, Carr hopes to expand his impact beyond just New Albany.

“I’m hoping this will give me a better opportunity to help Columbus at large and the external community through some of our development work and community partnerships,” Carr says.

Carr was drawn to Marburn by its goals and values, which align with his own: personal and student growth, community, innovation, outreach, partnership with students’ families, and more. Marburn’s unique mission is something that Carr himself is passionate about, and he looks forward to stewarding the school and promoting its values throughout the community.

Carr and his wife, a pre-K teacher, are very excited to bring their family to New Albany.

“Being part of New Albany is something that is going to be important for my family on a very personal level,” Carr says.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.