Lynne and Martyn Redgrave Help NACF Thrive

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jeffery S. Hall Photography and Hinson Ltd. Public Relations 20191001Hinson-0270 General Colin Powell and Madeline Albright kicked off the 2019 Jefferson Series Lectures photographed Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the McCoy Center for the Arts in New Albany, Ohio. (© James D. DeCamp | http://JamesDeCamp.com | 614-367-6366)

For a foundation to not only survive – but thrive – for 25 years is no small feat. However, thanks to volunteers, community leaders and donors, the New Albany Community Foundation has done just that.

Over the last several years, a name that truly stands out for its volunteer and philanthropic efforts is Redgrave. Lynne and Martyn Redgrave, to be exact.

Uniquely New Albany

The Redgraves moved to New Albany in 2005 after Martyn accepted a position to work for Les Wexner as his chief administrative officer at L Brands. Shortly after relocating, the couple learned about the efforts of the NACF and were immediately intrigued.

“We were impressed that there is a New Albany Community Foundation and that it’s organized to try and look at the different needs of the community and serve those needs,” Martyn says. “It was a natural place for us to be involved.”

“The foundation is instrumental to the success of this community,” Lynne adds.

Even before moving to New Albany, the Redgraves valued philanthropic work, so they saw plenty of opportunity with the NACF. Throughout their now 42-year marriage, the Redgraves have lived in eight communities where they supported many grassroots movements. The couple still has a home in Steamboat, Colorado, and continues to work with educational groups that support youth who aspire to have Olympic and professional skiing careers. It’s a perfect fit for the two, who share a love for the sport.

Among all their past homes, however, Lynne and Martyn agree that New Albany is special. The NACF plays a unique and vital role making that so.

“When we have speakers come to the community and talk about New Albany and what an incredible place we live in and reaffirm that, it always makes me feel like, ‘Wow, it is recognizable,’” Lynne says.

Working Toward a Brighter Tomorrow

Separately, Lynne and Martyn boast an impressive number of hours serving on boards. Together, they’re a force in New Albany. Lynne served on the boards of the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and the Columbus Metropolitan Library, where she helped raise more than $120 million during CML’s capital campaign; Martyn on the Junior Achievement of Central Ohio board and now 14 years on the United Way of Central Ohio board – and that’s just to name a few.

When Lynne was asked to join the NACF board, it was an easy yes; especially since the Redgraves’ shared ideals of supporting education, helping the underserved, health and wellness, and the arts align closely with the foundation’s as well as the city’s four community pillars.

“I have learned there is so much more that the foundation does for our community then I ever imagined, and it’s very exciting to be a part of that,” Lynne says.

She didn’t join just to help great causes, but was also inspired by the president of the NACF, Craig Mohre, for his passion for enacting positive change in the community.

“I’ve always been so impressed with Craig’s dedication to building this great community and his aspirational thinking,” Lynne says. “I don’t think he knows a negative moment. He’s always optimistic and finds a pathway forward, and I love working with people like that.”

It’s a shared admiration. Lynne, Mohre says, goes above and beyond the call of your average community or board member. She participates in strategic planning and collects data so the foundation can make more informed decisions. Mohre says her judgment and input are highly valued.

“Lynne is a pleasure to be around. She’s always positive and supportive,” says Mohre. “Lynne is smart, strategic and always willing to roll up her sleeves to help grow the foundation.”

Martyn agrees, and says his wife is one of the driven, hard-working people who inspire others to support the NACF.

“You can ask Craig or Phil Heit or several other leaders,” Martyn says. “Lynne has done as much development work in our community, asking other people to donate money – whether it’s companies or individuals – than any person you can probably find.”

“So, if I call you, please don’t hang up!” Lynne jokes.

Education is the Core

Amongst all their philanthropic work, the Redgraves hold educational programs closest to their hearts, especially since Lynne has a master’s in education.

“I get to say this because she never says this – it’s from Harvard,” Martyn says with a laugh.

Just in New Albany alone, the duo supports the NACF’s Jefferson Series, New Albany Author Residency Program and Remarkable Evening, educational programs at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany like I Am Thriving, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, the sensory shows by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra, and even school trips to enable students to go abroad.

“We know that getting a good education will allow young kids to have more positive self-esteem and to take on things they might not otherwise consider,” Lynne says.

The couple understands that, when a community has a strong educational base, its students, parents and residents thrive.

“When the community and parents make education a priority, the kids begin to believe in its importance,” Lynne says. “I think funding things like the Homework Help Center (at Columbus Metropolitan Library’s New Albany Branch) – there are kids in our community who don’t have computers, believe it or not – and making that a priority, it equalizes the playing field and allows students more opportunities to compete. I think in this community, the education system is focused on creating a total person who not only has the knowledge, but knows how to apply that knowledge.”

Appreciation and Aspirations

Lynne and Martyn understand that the New Albany community doesn’t take its abundant opportunities for granted. Lynne says this humility contributes to the community’s ideals of giving back.

“Nowhere else that we’ve ever lived have we had these opportunities,” Lynne says. “It’s not only opportunities for adults – which is common in many communities – it’s opportunities for adults and the students. … So, when I help people understand that supporting the NACF provides these opportunities that very few people have, people come to understand the importance of continuing these initiatives.”

The couple is thrilled to see some of the NACF efforts come to life, such as the Charleen and Charles Hinson Amphitheater and other projects that are in the works. As for the next 25 years, Lynne and Martyn know the NACF will continue to thrive and help the community flourish. The couple is excited for the completion of Rose Run Park this spring, where they plan take their grandson to play and enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s all part of making the community a vibrant and great place to live,” Martyn says.

“We’re very fortunate to have an organization in the community that is staying ahead of the trends and providing more and more opportunities for the residents,” Lynne says. “The foundation will continue doing great work far beyond our time.”

Lydia Freudenberg is an editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.