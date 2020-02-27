Local couple helps raise millions for the OSU James

While attending a Wexner Center for the Arts gala in the early 2000s, Judy Tuckerman kept recalling a discussion she had with her oncologist, Dr. William B. Farrar, during her annual mammogram at The Ohio State University James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute. As a breast cancer survivor and OSU alumna, Judy wanted to give back to the institute not just monetarily, but with a physical item.

“Is there anything the hospital needs or wants?” Judy asked Farrar.

The humble doctor was hesitant at first, unsure of how to respond. Eventually, Farrar told Judy about a new, top-of-the-line mammogram machine available in Pittsburgh. It wasn’t in the institute's budget.

During the gala, Judy sat with her husband, Steve, alongside their longtime friends, Les and Abigail Wexner. Eventually, Judy mentioned what was on her mind, and the Wexners were immediately interested. While still seated at the gala, they pledged to donate half the fund and challenged the Tuckermans to spread the word and raise the rest. The couple’s determination paid off, and by the end of the night the machine was paid for.

“I called Bill (Farrar) the next day and said, ‘Sit down,’” Judy recalls. “I said, ‘Get in your car, get to Pittsburgh and go buy the mammogram machine.’”

Farrar was dumbfounded, and the Tuckermans were officially bitten by the philanthropic bug.

Celebration for Life

Shortly after providing the new mammogram machine, the Wexners and Tuckermans started brainstorming about fundraisers for the James. Pelotonia was not yet established and the institute needed an event to raise funds for crucial resources for cancer research and patient care.

Celebration for Life kicked off in 2002. Hosted at Smith & Wollensky at Easton Town Center, the venue and its phenomenal dinner courses are sponsored by the Easton Community Foundation.

At the top of every year, the Tuckermans start fundraising and creating the invite list of about 200 guests. Judy jokes that Steve can’t wait to call people for donations; he sees it as an opportunity to not only do good, but to reconnect with friends.

“It’s not like I can’t wait,” Steve says with a laugh. “I get to talk to friends I haven’t talked to in a while and keep up the relationships; get on the phone and hear about their winter vacations.”

Since its inception, Celebration for Life has raised more than $18.9 million; one stand-out year raised more than $2 million. Every penny supports the James. Judy mentions the 2017 purchase of the Mobile Education Kitchen, a state-of-the-art kitchen on wheels that allows chefs and registered dietitians to partner on cooking demonstrations and provide preventive cancer education.

“They’re booked and booked and booked,” Judy says. “The guys in that mobile unit need another one. Companies call and set up a calendar for this unit to come to their business and give information about the James. It’s unbelievable, it’s fabulous.”

Since the money is raised before Celebration for Life – this year is set for May 9 – the 2020 funds will support new technology and equipment for the new west campus ambulatory facility.

Apart from the amazing cuisine and camaraderie, the evening includes short speeches, typically by Farrar, the CEO of the James since August 2019, and Dr. Raphael Pollock, the director of the OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“The evening also celebrates the incredible, brilliant doctors, researchers and surgeons that come from all over the world to work (for OSU),” Judy says.

Supporters and patients are also honored. Past spotlights include Doug and Amy Grace Ulman with Pelotonia, who have raised more than $100 million for the James, and the family of Stefanie Spielman. This touches a cord for Judy – she and Spielman were best friends.

“It’s been 10 years since she’s been gone and I miss her, like every day,” Judy says.

In 2014, Judy was named the Champion of Hope, an award presented by the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research that honors those who give their time and energy to helping the cancer community. In her heartwarming speech, Judy praised her friend:

“One of the true blessings in my life was my relationship with Stefanie Spielman. I was old enough to be her mother, but our friendship roles were reversed. For 11 years she was not only my special friend and confidant, but my teacher. Stef taught me how to reach out to cancer patients to give them hope and a kind hand. … I carry Stef with me every day of my life.”

Philanthropic Home

Steve always dreamed of building a home. When he learned that New Albany was growing rapidly and on the forefront of community development, the Tuckermans sold their home in Bexley and moved north to build their dream house.

Upon entering the home, it’s impossible to miss the pictures framed on practically every table.

“I probably have thousands,” Judy says.

The kitchen is Judy’s haven. She laughs, recalling how she’d only let Steve build a home if she could design the kitchen. The marble countertops and steel blue cabinets create a French country atmosphere, and the childhood drawings by their now-adult grandchildren are displayed on the fridge.

The Tuckermans are very close with their children and grandkids, and are proud the “philanthropic gene” was passed down. Steve recalls a story of when their grandson sold bracelets through his fraternity to raise awareness for female assault survivors.

“Fundraising runs in the family,” Judy says.

“Doesn’t matter who it is,” Steve adds.

“That's correct,” Judy continues. “All of the people our children married, their parents were very philanthropic, so we hope it continues.

Thankfully, the Tuckermans don’t have to travel far as most of their family lives in Ohio. Plus, the move to New Albany paid off – the couple says they’re happy to live in a community where people keep moving forward.

“This community works,” Judy says. “We’ve met some extraordinary, wonderful people in this community and it’s very welcoming.”

