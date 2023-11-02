Local business owner uses positive energy to overcome life’s obstacles

The story of Sandy Raines, founder and CEO of real estate agency The Raines Group, is a testament to the power of hard work and positive thinking. After moving to New Albany 25 years ago she started her real estate business and built it into the award-winning company it is today.

Outside of work, Raines is a mother to two adult children, Laura and Nathan. On New Year’s Eve in 1999, her daughter Laura was severely injured in an elevator accident. When the news broke, the residents of New Albany rallied behind her and her family.

Raines has always been grateful for the support she received from the community, and in 2020 she and her late husband Ron donated funds to create the Raines Crossing bridge in Rose Run Park.

Raines has always been passionate about holistic health methods and alternative medicine. She attributes her and her family’s success and good health to natural remedies and a positive attitude.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Healthy New Albany Magazine: You say your mother was a strong advocate for alternative medicine and holistic health when you were growing up, how has that affected the way you take care of yourself into your adulthood?

Sandy Raines: Back when I was in third grade my mother read Adelle Davis’ Let’s Get Well and she started giving us healthy food way back then. Sometimes we thought she was trying to poison us, but I learned later that it was probably a good thing. I’ve had that my whole life and now I’ve done that with my family.

HNA: Does being healthy only have to do with healthy eating?

SR: Oh, no, no, no. It’s healthy eating but also things with mindset because what you think

about, you bring about. It’s really the whole-person approach of a healthy lifestyle and healthy thinking mindset. Such a big part of it.

HNA: What are some of the holistic health and alternative medicine practices that you use to stay well?

SR: I’ve got a biofeedback machine that I use. I have pendulums that shift energy to heal and remove negativity, which I actually used before this interview. I take lots of supplements and homeopathic things. I do a yoga practice and sun salutations to the sun, which stretches all your muscles. I also do transcendental meditation and walk almost every day. I do acupuncture once a week. I also use affirmations with my team.

HNA: How can affirmations help better your health?

SR: When I’m selling a house, I give them this little plaque that says SS, and I tell them, “SS means it’s going to sell soon.” And they always smile, even if they’ve been with someone else and it didn’t sell, they always get a big smile. I say, “See, what you think about, you bring about. Every time we think about this house I want you to think, ‘It’s gonna sell!’” Same thing with health, you just think, “I’m going to be healthy.”

HNA: You’ve had some very difficult times in your life, one being almost losing your daughter in an elevator accident. How have you personally taken care of your mental health through those times?

SR: All that mattered was me being present for her, and before she went in for her first surgery, I went into the room with everyone and asked them to all hold hands and say a prayer together. Just that connection with everyone and having everyone move in a direction together in a positive way. I realized how important that was for my daughter. One of my friends sent me this saying that power is in the present moment, and I realized the only place you can find peace and answers is in the present moment. So I really continued to use that, but it was just unbelievable how much that helped me through that time.

HNA: Has your positive attitude and interest in holistic health and alternative medicine influenced your daughter in the same way your mother influenced you?

SR: She has always been very positive about everything and she was so determined. They said she’d be in the hospital for at least three months, if not longer, and that was Dec. 31 and her birthday was Feb. 3. She said, “Mommy, I’m out of here by my birthday no matter what and that’s final.” They discharged her two days before her birthday. They couldn’t believe it, and after her 14-hour surgery she said, “Mommy, Mommy, do you know how lucky I am? I could have broken my leg!”

HNA: What resources do you recommend for someone interested in learning about holistic health and alternative medicine?

SR: There are tons of books, textbooks and figures in holistic medicine. There’s a book on

essential oils, they’re very healing and you just put them on different areas. You could put them on the bottom of your feet when you feel like you’re getting a cold and that’s very powerful as well. I talk to Ken Bentall, who is a healer, and see a doctor and a chiropractor at B. Well Clinics in New Albany, they do natural healing.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at mfitzmaurice@cityscenemediagroup.com.