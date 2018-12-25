Knowing the facts before switching to a ketogenic diet

With the start of 2019, one may think that “new year, new me” means trying out the latest fad diet flooding media channels.

However, it’s important to gather the facts before beginning any new year’s resolution, especially understanding the difference between a fad diet and healthy lifestyle.

No Carbs Here

An evolving diet trend, the ketogenic diet is a strict dieting plan that removes carbohydrates from everyday meals.

“This diet is very low in carbohydrates, removing both grains and fruits,” says Nijya Saffo, a registered dietitian with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

This diet revolves around the state of ketosis, requiring the body to use fat as its main source of energy as the usual main source of energy, carbohydrates, are removed. Therefore, the body uses ketones, or the broken-down fat stored in the liver, for fuel.

“On the ketogenic diet, a majority of calories come from about 90 percent fat intake,” says Saffo. “Some of the foods consumed on this diet consist of different meats, eggs, cheeses, creams and oils, nuts and low-carb vegetables.”

Safety First

Originally created for specific diseases, the ketogenic diet has long-standing evidence supporting its safety and efficacy in helping reduce seizures in patients with epilepsy. As for patients who use it as a weight loss mechanism, the topic tends to remain controversial.

“Weight loss has been seen with this type of diet, but the research goes back and forth on whether it’s beneficial in the short or long term,” says Saffo. “The conflict they’re seeing with the current research is that there are benefits in both when examining weight loss, but benefits in the long-term are more disease based.”

When used as a weight loss method, the ketogenic diet proves to be effective as removing any major food group and changing calorie intake will ultimately change overall body weight. However, time is always of the essence, especially on this strict diet plan.

“If patients are using this method for weight loss, it’s typically harder for them to remain on the diet as most don’t remain on it long enough to actually see the results,” says Saffo.

Not only is time of the essence when determining whether to remain on the ketogenic diet, but the severity and length of symptoms often times creates a barrier.

“When beginning the diet, patients have symptoms of brain fog, fatigue, headaches, nausea and poor endurance,” says Saffo. “Patients are typically very tired as our bodies generally use carbohydrates for energy and those have been removed.”

As with any diet, these symptoms eventually subside, but the length of time in which they last is different for each individual.

Facts over Myths

“It’s very important to work with a dietitian as it all depends on the patient’s need,” says Saffo. “For those using the diet for medical treatment, it’s required to check their overall medical history and medications they’re currently taking. For patients looking to use this as a weight loss method, it’s important to look at their daily schedule and physical activity.”

Not only are dietitians able to provide insight into the ketogenic diet and its efficacy, but they also provide handouts with a general breakdown of the diet, how it affects the body and suggested meals plans.

“Many people come in for an appointment only hearing of this diet on social media and need more information on the diet itself,” says Saffo. “The handouts go over the history and what the diet can be used for.”

So, is the ketogenic diet just another fad diet? The answer depends on the use.

“The ketogenic diet provides some benefits with diseases, but there are more products and advertisements out at this time, such as special coffee or products sold online, that make it more of a fad diet,” says Saffo. “For weight loss trends, it’s seen as more of a fad.”

Therefore, it’s important to consult with a dietitian beforehand as products and advertisements may give consumers the wrong impression of the ketogenic diet. Also, learning of alternative dieting methods may allow patients to lose weight using traditional and healthier approaches.

“I would not recommend this diet over other forms of dieting- I don’t like for my clients to take any certain food group away as I think it’s better to have a balanced diet,” says Saffo. “However, if this is the method they choose, I think it’s important for people to consult with a dietitian before beginning the diet.”

Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.