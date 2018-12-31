In & Out | Healthy New Albany January/February 2019

Tuesday, Jan. 1
OhioHealth First on the First 5K
11 a.m., Westerville Community Center
Photo by Robb McCormick Photography
Saturdays, Jan. 5 and Feb. 2
New Albany Indoor Farmers Market
9 a.m.-noon, The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany
Sunday, Jan. 13
24 Hour Theatre Performances
7 p.m., New Albany High School Mini Theatre
Tuesday, Jan. 15
New Albany Symphony Orchestra Community Kindness Concert
6 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Tuesday, Jan. 15
The Jefferson Series presents An Evening with Glenn Close
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Friday, Jan. 18
New Albany High School Talent Show
7-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Courtesy NALS
Saturday, Jan. 19
New Albany-Plain Local Schools A Cappella Cabaret
6 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Sunday, Jan. 20
Brokeman’s Winter Warm Up
8:30 a.m., Smith Farms trailhead, Columbus
Sunday, Jan. 20
Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Community Parent Seminar: Executive Functioning in Middle & High School
7-9 p.m., Marburn Academy
Thursday, Jan. 24
The R Factor Parent & Community Session “Step Up”
7-8 p.m., New Albany Intermediate School
Thursday, Jan. 24
Josh Turner
7:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Friday, Jan. 25
The Goodwill Studio & Art Gallery Show
4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Gladys Knight
7:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Saturday, Feb. 16
Fight for Air Climb
8 a.m., Rhodes Tower, Columbus
Sunday, Feb. 17
Warm Up Columbus Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
8 a.m., Metro Place North, Dublin
Saturday, Feb. 23
Artist Opening Reception: Shannon Godby
4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery
Monday, Feb. 25
New Albany High School Band Concert
7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
Wednesday, Feb. 27
Marburn Academy College Fair
6-8 p.m., MD & HS Division Space
Wednesday, Feb. 27
The R Factor Parent & Community Session: Adjust and Adapt
7-8 p.m., New Albany Intermediate School
Thursday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 3
Arnold Sports Festival
Various Times, Throughout Columbus
Matt Starkey