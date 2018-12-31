In & Out | Healthy New Albany January/February 2019

Tuesday, Jan. 1

OhioHealth First on the First 5K

11 a.m., Westerville Community Center

www.m3ssports.com

Saturdays, Jan. 5 and Feb. 2

New Albany Indoor Farmers Market

9 a.m.-noon, The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany

www.healthynewalbany.org

Sunday, Jan. 13

24 Hour Theatre Performances

7 p.m., New Albany High School Mini Theatre

www.napls.us

Tuesday, Jan. 15

New Albany Symphony Orchestra Community Kindness Concert

6 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanysymphony.net

Tuesday, Jan. 15

The Jefferson Series presents An Evening with Glenn Close

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Friday, Jan. 18

New Albany High School Talent Show

7-9 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.napls.us

Saturday, Jan. 19

New Albany-Plain Local Schools A Cappella Cabaret

6 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.napls.us

Sunday, Jan. 20

Brokeman’s Winter Warm Up

8:30 a.m., Smith Farms trailhead, Columbus

www.brokemans.com

Sunday, Jan. 20

Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Community Parent Seminar: Executive Functioning in Middle & High School

7-9 p.m., Marburn Academy

www.marburnacademy.org

Thursday, Jan. 24

The R Factor Parent & Community Session “Step Up”

7-8 p.m., New Albany Intermediate School

www.napls.us

Thursday, Jan. 24

Josh Turner

7:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Friday, Jan. 25

The Goodwill Studio & Art Gallery Show

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Gladys Knight

7:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, Feb. 16

Fight for Air Climb

8 a.m., Rhodes Tower, Columbus

www.climbcolumbus.org

Sunday, Feb. 17

Warm Up Columbus Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

8 a.m., Metro Place North, Dublin

www.sciotomiles.com 

Saturday, Feb. 23

Artist Opening Reception: Shannon Godby

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery

www.localohioart.com

Monday, Feb. 25

New Albany High School Band Concert

7 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

www.napls.us

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Marburn Academy College Fair

6-8 p.m., MD & HS Division Space

www.marburnacademy.org

Wednesday, Feb. 27

The R Factor Parent & Community Session: Adjust and Adapt

7-8 p.m., New Albany Intermediate School

www.napls.us

Thursday, Feb. 28-Sunday, March 3

Arnold Sports Festival

Various Times, Throughout Columbus

www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

