In & Out | November/December 2021

Thursday, Nov. 4
Food Pantry Shopping Hours
1-7 p.m., New Albany Food Pantry, 79 N. High St. www.healthynewalbany.org
Nov. 13
Tiger Turkey Trot 5K
9 a.m., Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way, Pickerington www.facebook.com/pickcentboyslax
Saturday, Nov. 13
Artist Opening Reception for Shawn Augustson
4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St. www.localohioart.com
Sunday, Nov. 21
Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration
2-5:30 p.m., Market Square www.newalbanychamber.com
Saturday, Nov. 27
Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K/10K
9-11 a.m., Genoa Park, 25 Marconi Blvd., Columbus
Dec. 3-12
New Albany Ballet Co. presents The Nutcracker
Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.
Friday, Dec. 5
Rudolph Run 5K
2 p.m., St. Paul Catholic Church, 303 N. State St., Westerville
Saturday, Dec. 18
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Santa and the Symphony
4-5:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.
Sunday, Dec. 19
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular
3-5 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.
Healthy New Albany Community Programs
Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.
For additional information, contact Kristina Isenhour at 614-685-6345 or kristina.isenhour@healthynewalbany.org
Education & Discussion Programs
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Mental Wellness Matters: Fostering Positive Emotions
6-6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Friday, Nov. 19
Lunch & Learn: Coping & Resilience through a Pandemic
Noon-1:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual
Integrative Programs
Saturday, Nov. 13
Restorative Yoga Flow
4-5:30 p.m., InStill Wellness, 5031 Forest Dr., Ste. A
Saturday, Nov. 20
Integro Sound Bath
10-11:15 a.m., Philip Heit Center
Mondays, Nov. 22-Dec. 13
Yoga Foundations
10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual
Tuesdays, Nov. 23-Dec. 14
Chair Yoga
10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual
Tuesdays, Nov. 23-Dec. 14
Urban Zen
6-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual
Thursday, Dec. 16
“Om” for the Holidays
6-8 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Saturday, January 1
Healthy New Year - Yoga & Juice
10-11:15 a.m., Philip Heit Center
Nature Programs
Tuesdays (Nov. 9, Dec. 7)
World of Wonder (WOW) Nature Classes for preschoolers
10-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park
Wednesdays (Nov. 10, Dec. 1, Dec. 15)
Toddlers in Nature
10-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Winter Solstice Hike
4:30-6:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Park
Nourish Culinary Programs
Sunday, Nov. 7
Nourish Culinary Class: Bread Basket
2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Various date options between December 5 and December 12
Nourish Culinary Class: Cookies Around the World
Various time options (see website), Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Nourish Jr. Culinary Class: Smoothies! Breakfast on the Go (for ages 3-5)
10:30 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen
Senior Connections Programs
Wednesday, Nov. 3
S.C. Fall Happy Hour
4-5:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Outdoor Patio
Thursday Mornings
Thursday Connections (topics vary)
10 a.m., Philip Heit Center
Second Fridays of the Month (November 12, December 10)
Pinterest Craft Club
2-3 p.m., Philip Heit Center
Sundays November 14
Sunday Brunch Bunch
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Philip Heit Center