In & Out | November/December 2021

Thursday, Nov. 4

Food Pantry Shopping Hours

1-7 p.m., New Albany Food Pantry, 79 N. High St. www.healthynewalbany.org

Nov. 13

Tiger Turkey Trot 5K

9 a.m., Pickerington High School Central, 300 Opportunity Way, Pickerington www.facebook.com/pickcentboyslax

Saturday, Nov. 13

Artist Opening Reception for Shawn Augustson

4-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St. www.localohioart.com

Sunday, Nov. 21

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

2-5:30 p.m., Market Square www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, Nov. 27

Columbus Hungry Turkey 5K/10K

9-11 a.m., Genoa Park, 25 Marconi Blvd., Columbus

www.ohioruns.com

Dec. 3-12

New Albany Ballet Co. presents The Nutcracker

Various times, Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyballet.com

Friday, Dec. 5

Rudolph Run 5K

2 p.m., St. Paul Catholic Church, 303 N. State St., Westerville

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, Dec. 18

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Santa and the Symphony

4-5:30 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Sunday, Dec. 19

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Spectacular

3-5 p.m., Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanysymphony.com

Healthy New Albany Community Programs

Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St.

For additional information, contact Kristina Isenhour at 614-685-6345 or kristina.isenhour@healthynewalbany.org

Education & Discussion Programs

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Mental Wellness Matters: Fostering Positive Emotions

6-6:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Friday, Nov. 19

Lunch & Learn: Coping & Resilience through a Pandemic

Noon-1:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Integrative Programs

Saturday, Nov. 13

Restorative Yoga Flow

4-5:30 p.m., InStill Wellness, 5031 Forest Dr., Ste. A

Saturday, Nov. 20

Integro Sound Bath

10-11:15 a.m., Philip Heit Center

Mondays, Nov. 22-Dec. 13

Yoga Foundations

10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Tuesdays, Nov. 23-Dec. 14

Chair Yoga

10-11 a.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Tuesdays, Nov. 23-Dec. 14

Urban Zen

6-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center or Virtual

Thursday, Dec. 16

“Om” for the Holidays

6-8 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Saturday, January 1

Healthy New Year - Yoga & Juice

10-11:15 a.m., Philip Heit Center

Nature Programs

Tuesdays (Nov. 9, Dec. 7)

World of Wonder (WOW) Nature Classes for preschoolers

10-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park

Wednesdays (Nov. 10, Dec. 1, Dec. 15)

Toddlers in Nature

10-11:15 a.m., Rose Run Park

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Winter Solstice Hike

4:30-6:30 p.m., Rocky Fork Park

Nourish Culinary Programs

Sunday, Nov. 7

Nourish Culinary Class: Bread Basket

2-4 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Various date options between December 5 and December 12

Nourish Culinary Class: Cookies Around the World

Various time options (see website), Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Nourish Jr. Culinary Class: Smoothies! Breakfast on the Go (for ages 3-5)

10:30 a.m.-noon, Philip Heit Center - Demo Kitchen

Senior Connections Programs

Wednesday, Nov. 3

S.C. Fall Happy Hour

4-5:30 p.m., Philip Heit Center - Outdoor Patio

Thursday Mornings

Thursday Connections (topics vary)

10 a.m., Philip Heit Center

Second Fridays of the Month (November 12, December 10)

Pinterest Craft Club

2-3 p.m., Philip Heit Center

Sundays November 14

Sunday Brunch Bunch

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Philip Heit Center