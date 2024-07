In & Out | July/August 2024 Healthy New Albany

Healthful events happening in and out of central Ohio

Thursday, July 4

Independence Day Parade & Festival

5K: 7:45 a.m., Market Square

Parade: 11 a.m., Primary School to Church of the Resurrection

Festival: 6-9:45 p.m., New Albany Middle School

Fireworks: 10 p.m.

www.newalbanyohio.org

Friday, July 5

Red, White & Blues featuring Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Byron Stripling presented by Jazz Arts Group

8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.hinson-amphitheater.com

Sunday, July 7

Run Wild 5K presented by OhioHealth

8 a.m., Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Thursdays, July 11-Aug. 29

Healthy New Albany Farmers Market

4-7 p.m., Market Square

www.healthynewalbany.org

Thursday, July 11

2024 Summer Concert Series: Epic Eagles

7-8:30 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Thursday, July 11

Artist Opening Reception for Adam Kolp and Robert Coomer - Beautiful Moments Of Imperfection

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Friday, July 12-Sunday, July 14

Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. presented by the New Albany Youth Theatre

7 p.m. (matinees 2 p.m.), Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyyouththeatre.org

Sunday, July 14

AMP Up the Arts Benefit featuring Jason Mraz presented by The New Albany Community Foundation

8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Thursdays, July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15

Compassionate Addiction Recovery Experience

6-7 p.m., Philip Heit Center first floor meeting room, 140 W. Main St.

www.healthynewalbany.org

Saturday, July 20

The Lemon Trails 5K Run/Walk

8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Hilliard Station Sixth Grade School, 5600 Scioto Darby Rd., Hilliard

www.runsignup.com

Saturday, July 20-Sunday, July 21

Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament

New Albany Pickleball Complex, 7300 Walnut St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Thursday, July 25

2024 Summer Concert Series: Battle of the DJs

7-9 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Friday-Sunday, July 26-28

New Albany Dance Festival

Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newvisiondanceco.org

Saturday, July 27

Barre3 in the park

9-11 a.m., Bevelhymer Park, 7860 Bevelhymer Rd.

www.barre3.com

Saturday, July 27

Candy Race 5K

8 a.m., Glacier Ridge Metro Park, 9801 Hyland-Croy Rd., Plain City

www.thecandyrace.com

Sunday, July 28

Taste of New Albany presented by the New Albany Chamber of Commerce

5-10 p.m., Rose Run Park

www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday Aug. 3- Sunday, Aug. 4

Pelotonia Ride Weekend

www.pelotonia.org

Thursday, Aug. 8

2024 Summer Concert Series: The British Invasion

7-8:30 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Saturday, Aug. 10

The New Albany Community Foundation presents Summer Move Series and Family Fun Day - Barbie

6-11 p.m., Bevelhymer Park, 7860 Bevelhymer Rd.

www.naparks.org

Saturday, Aug. 10

Buckeye Moon Trail Runs

8 p.m., Alum Creek State Park Hiking Trail, Africa Rd., Galena

www.greenswell.com

Saturday, Aug.17

Artist Opening Reception for Carolyn Demaggio and Pat Howard - Curious Obsessions

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Sunday, Aug. 18

OhioHealth Grandview Yard Half & Quarter Marathon

7 a.m., Grandview Yard, 850 First Ave., Grandview Heights

www.rungrandviewyard.com

Tuesday, Aug. 27

Dancing In The Street: The Music of Motown with the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Friday, Aug. 30

The Rolling Stones Project featuring Bernard Fowler and Tim Ries

8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin Granville Rd.

www.hinson-amphitheater.com