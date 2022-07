In&Out | July/August 2022

Monday, July 4

New Albany Independence Day 5K Race

7:45-10 a.m., Market Square, 180 Market St.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Monday, July 4

Independence Day Parade and Festival

11 a.m. parade

6 p.m. festival

9:45 p.m. fireworks

6600 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Friday, July 8-Sunday, July 10

New Albany Youth Theatre presents Matilda the Musical JR.

Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.mccoycenter.org

Saturday, July 7

Columbus Running Club

7 a.m., Columbus Running Company, 6465 Perimeter Dr., Dublin

www.columbusrunning.com

Saturday, July 16

Hayley Gallery Artist Opening – Trish Weeks

5-8 p.m., Hayley Gallery, 260 Market St.

www.localohioart.com

Monday, July 18

NARA/GARA Golf Outing at Little Turtle Country Club

10 a.m., 5400 Little Turtle Way W., Westerville

www.eventbrite.com

Thursday, July 21

Columbus Jazz Orchestra and Friends Tribute to Aretha Franklin

8-9:30 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.columbusmakesart.com

Saturday, July 30

New Albany Dance Festival

8 a.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newvisiondanceco.org

Sunday, July 31

Taste of New Albany

5-10 p.m. Rose Run Park, 6349 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanychamber.com

Thursday, Aug. 4

Dublin Irish Festival 5K & Kids Dash

5:30 p.m., 13 S. High St., Dublin

www.runsignup.com

Friday, Aug. 5

Beau Schoener Memorial Golf Outing

9 a.m., New Albany Links Golf Club, 7100 New Albany Links Dr.

www.nafirefightersfoundation.org

Friday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 7

Pelotonia Ride Weekend

www.pelotonia.com

Thursday, Aug. 11

Amp up the Arts Benefit featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry

8 p.m., Charleen & Charles Hinson Amphitheater, 170 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Saturday, Aug. 13

Hayley Gallery Opening Reception – Adam Kolp and Todd Buschur

www.localohioart.com

Sunday, Aug 14

Quitter’s Run

7 a.m., Nocterra Brewing Co., 41 Depot St., Powell

www.nocterrabrewing.com

Thursday, Aug. 18

New Albany-Plain Local Schools First Day of School: Grades 1-12

www.napls.us

Saturday, Aug. 27

Workouts for Wildlife at the Columbus Zoo

10 a.m.-3 p.m., Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, 4580 Powell Rd., Powell

www.columbuszoo.org

Sunday, Aug. 28

Emerald City Half and Quarter Marathon

7 a.m., location TBD

www.emeraldcityhalfmarathon.com